



LONDON Daniele Orsato caught the attention of Harry Kane, England captain, and directed the pitch. He had caught Kane a little unconscious, maybe the attacker was still going through some last extensions, but he shook his head with his consent. Orsato, the Italian judge, put the whistle to his lips and lit up a six-second culture war. It is not particularly unusual for England to see itself giving the final touch in its preparations for a major tournament, against the backdrop of anger and harshness. With England there is always something: a key injured player, the smell of the month out of the team, worrying if the team is being treated with too much or too little discipline.

The last few weeks have not proved particularly fertile for that kind of traditional fretting. A feud produced if coach, Gareth Southgate, had erred in choosing to appoint four right-wing specialists too right-wing specialists, by the standards of anyone on his original roster offered hope for a good, old-fashioned controversy. It spread when one of them, Trent Alexander-Arnold, got an injury that excluded him from the tournament. Deep down, no one thinks having three right-backs is excessive.

His decision to include Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire, both nursing injuries and not even likely to be fully fit for the group stage, may have made for an acceptable alternative, but even she failed to open fire. Southgate had the luxury of naming 26 players on his squad, not 23; Henderson and Maguire, two of his most experienced activists in the two-field field where his options were the thinnest, are definitely worth the risk. All of this would mean that England was in the territory welcomed by Southgate and disturbing to family and news media: approaching a tour without waking up with cold sweat at night, without any rage filling the air waves or the shock that filled the news pages.

Instead, Southgate and his players found themselves ahead and at the center of something much more serious. Like the vast majority of their peers in the Premier League, Englands players, over the past year, have taken their knees before matches, a gesture adopted by athletic activists in the United States and placed at the suggestion of players after the killing. of George Floyd in the hands of a police officer last year. When England entered the field for the last two preparation games before this tournament, the two climbed to Middlesbrough, it did the same. This time, however, the players laughed as they did so: from a considerable portion of their fans that it passes, aloud and clearly, to the audience watching.

For a week, his gesture and reception seemed to put the Englands players, and staff members, against the essence of their support. Taking the knee, the players were told it was disruptive, it was political, it was a pointless trinket that diverted attention from the real action, though none of their critics ever took the time to suggest what the real action might look like. Some conservative lawmakers attacked the players’ support for what they say is a Marxist movement dedicated to the disappearance of the nuclear family and the Israeli attack. One, Lee Anderson, revealed that he would no longer watch his beloved England. Boris Johnson, the prime minister, initially failed to punish those who stood up against an anti-racist act, though he later urged fans to support the team, not boo. England is also confused, over the past week, with the decision of a small group of students at a single Oxford college to remove a portrait of the queen from their common room. This is how a culture war is played out, in a series of what seem to be, in isolation, completely absurd clashes. Has anyone been offended by some students who do not want to have a picture of the queen on their wall? Does anyone really think Jordan Pickford is a Marxist?

Even under that pressure, the players stood their ground. Southgate offered not only his support, but also effectively his cover: He had consulted with his players, he knew their views and he would present them, drawing whatever fire might happen to them. The Football Association, the governing body of the games in England, issued a surprisingly sharp statement describing that the players would kneel down, that they did not consider it a political gesture and that no hostility would change it. This, then, was the proof: At the moment after Orsato gave his whistle, but before the start of the match of the opening of the Englands of Euro 2020, against Croatia, those who oppose the players to get on their knees, those who believe that the athletes representing the country their must do while they are called, faced with what, now, has become an act of defiance.

The whole thing played in the blink of an eye. The scams started the first offensive. As the music ceased, it was an identifiable chorus of disapproval. But the mockery quickly turned back. A large part of the crowd began to cheer, applaud, drown out opponents. Within six seconds, it was all over. Orsato rose, followed by Kane and the rest of the England team. The game started. Everyone cheered. This is the myth, of course. Southgate had said, as he chewed on the issue over the past week, that he knew his team could count on the support of the fans during the game. This is true: The people who were cheering wanted England to win. They celebrated when Raheem Sterling, as an advocate articulated for the reasons reflected by taking the knee like anyone in football, scored the only goal games in a bright and warm sun. It is only a small step from the belief that, if this were to be the first victory of the next seven months, if England were to end this summer as European champions for the first time in its history, then a kind of social victory would be secured, too.

This is what they said about the Black team, Blanc, Beur that led France to the 1998 World Cup; is what they said about the German teams of 2008 and 2010 and further, also, those composed not of Jrgens and Dietmars and Klauses but Mesuts and Samis and Serdars. These were the teams that could lead to a new, postracial future. Football liked to show itself that it offered a better vision of what a place could be. Of course it is a chimera. Everyone cheered at the end here as well, as England had seen a subdued Croatian squad, a kind of victory that stands out not for its spectacle, but for its cool and calm efficiency. England barely got out of second gear because there was no need, much; better to save energy for the toughest pending trials. But this does not mean that anything has changed. There is still the possibility that when Scotland arrives in the city next weekend, the players will be mocked by another small part of the crowd.

It will be a minority, once again, as it was here, and there is hope in this, a spicy metaphor for the dangers of assuming that the loudest should automatically speak for a kind of broad electorate. But they will still be there, the great anti-Marxist vanguard, relentless, unchangeable and involuntary. No victory on a football field will change it. The sight of Sterling lifting a trophy on July 11, in the same stadium, would not change anyone worldview. Football is the scene in which we have these conversations in Europe, like Henry Mance wrote in the Financial Times last week, is often the only place many of us actually interact with our nation as a concept, but it is an imperfect one. We want a team that reflects the country, we say, but we do not mean it: We want a team that reflects us, and our perception of what that country is. England may win, or they may lose, over the next month, but it will make no difference in the broader context. Too much to ask a single sports team to reflect on what a place means to 55 million individuals. Far too large to wait for her to heal all her divisions with a single victory, no matter how loudly she cheers.







