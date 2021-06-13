2 trustees of the old king of Jordan accused of rebellion





AMMAN, Jordan (AP) – Jordan State Security Court prosecutor on Sunday filed charges of insurgency and incitement against two confidants of King Abdullah II Hamzah’s second brother, marking the final step in a rare, packed drama with the intrigues of the palace that has shaken the Western-backed Kingdom.

The affair erupted in early April when Hamzah was placed under house arrest and two senior accomplices – Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid – were arrested, amid allegations that they tried to destabilize Jordan with foreign aid.

Bin Zaid is a member of the royal family and Awadallah, a former royal court chairman, is said to have close ties to the powerful crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

State news agency Petra said on Sunday that the trial of the two would begin next week before the state security court. Hamzah’s fate remains unclear, including whether his mobility and ability to communicate remain limited. Days after Hamzah’s house arrest, Abdullah said he had settled the matter with his half of his brother through mediation within the royal family and that Hamzah was at his home under the king’s protection. At the time of his initial house arrest, Hamzah claimed he was silent on revealing what he said was incompetence and corruption of the “ruling system”. Royal has established close ties with some of Jordan’s powerful tribes, serving as a conduit for growing anger and resentment as Jordan grapples with an expanding economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Sunday’s lawsuit, part of which was published by state-linked media, claiming that Hamzah was motivated “by his personal ambition” to rule. Hamzah was removed from the title of crown prince by Abdullah in 2004, who gave the position to the eldest son The lawsuit alleges that Hamzah, Awadallah and bin Zaid were in close contact, with a plan to gain outside support to strengthen Hamzah’s position. It said Awadallah and bin Zaid directed the content of Hamzah tweets which he allegedly planned to publish to “mobilize public opinion”. The indictment also alleged that Awadallah criticized the king’s handling of the Palestinian issue, with the aim of weakening Jordan’s role as guardian of a large Muslim shrine in disputed Jerusalem. The role of guardian is a pillar of the Hashemite dynasty’s claim to political legitimacy. Abdullah has ruled Jordan since the death in 1999 of his father, King Hussein, who ruled the country for nearly half a century. Abdullah has cultivated close ties with the U.S. and other Western leaders over the years, and Jordan was a key ally in the fight against the Islamic State group. The country borders Israel, the occupied West Bank, Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos