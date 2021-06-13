G7 leaders unite around ambitious global conservation agenda | World News

Connect with us

G7 leaders unite around ambitious global conservation agenda

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The leaders of the seven largest economies in the world joined today in an ambitious agenda to save the planet, recognizing the critical role of nature in rebuilding the global economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In one joint statement, G7 heads of state agreed to preserve or protect at least 30% of each of Earth’s land and ocean by 2030 to stop and reverse biodiversity loss. The communiqué also included support for conserving the biologically rich waters of the South Antarctic Ocean, tackling marine plastic pollution, addressing unsustainable and illegal activities that negatively affect nature, and mobilizing sustainable funding to tackle climate change and the loss of biodiversity. G7 finance ministers pledged to approach these measures with a commitment to a ” comprehensive global recovery that rebuilds better and greener again

The G7 communiqué comes during a key year for global preservation. In July, members of the World Trade Organization will meet to negotiate an agreement to end harmful fisheries subsidies; in August, the United Nations will open the third and final round of negotiations on a draft Global Biodiversity Framework after 2020, which outlines conservation objectives for the next decade; in september, the UN General Assembly will assess the progress of Leaders commit to nature; in October, at the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Parties to that international treaty are expected to agree on an ambitious new environment to protect life on Earth; later in October, members of the Antarctic Marine Resources Conservation Commission have the opportunity to provide nearly 4 million square miles of ocean protection in the Antarctic Southern Ocean; and in November, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will convene to assess progress towards the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Tom Dillon, head of environment for The Pew Charitable Trusts, issued the following statement:

“Nature supports human health, well-being and prosperity, all of which have suffered during the global pandemic. But we can recover, in part by placing biodiversity, climate and the environment at the heart of COVID-19 recovery strategies and investments.

“By joining this effort, the G7 is investing in a progressive environmental response to current health, climate and economic challenges using our planet ‘s natural capital as a tool to help our communities, our economy and nature emerge from this period.” stronger than they were before.

“Action by the G7 to protect or preserve 30% of the global ocean is a tool for nature-based climate solutions; where fishing thrives, marine life has room to recover and recover, and we support economic life. strong and well-managed marine defenses can bring adaptation and sustainability benefits that are critical to people and nature surviving climate shocks and stresses such as droughts, and culturally-supporting the benefits of a healthy marine environment. floods and sea level rise.

“We are at a turning point for our planet, where the actions of governments can affect the preservation of our planet for decades to come and bring benefits to humans and nature. The first stop is the World Trade Organization next month, where we can see the much-needed shift from promises to action members by giving a meaningful and robust deal to end harmful fishing subsidies.If successful, this would be one of the biggest actions to take ending overfishing in our ocean.

“For many of us involved in global conservation, we have learned some lessons since the Aichi Goals and Sustainable Development Goals were agreed a decade ago. Today we recognize the critical need to ensure that financial and technical resources are mobilized. to achieve agreed goals; that we work with all land and sea caregivers to deliver comprehensive, equitable and equitable conservation goals; and that our approach is informed by robust science that also focuses on the quality of defense.

“We also have the benefit of new mechanisms for protecting the planet. And, unlike in 2010, governments, multilateral development banks, market leaders and coalitions are coming together to invest financial resources in achieving global biodiversity goals. the next decade and beyond. “

