Mini-Med course

University of St. Georges, in collaboration with Ramaiah University, is organizing a Virtual Mini-Med Course on June 18 and 19 for students in grades 10 through 12. The course will help them understand clinical anatomy, basic medical sciences, how doctors are trained, and what to expect from medical school in an attractive and comprehensive format. Students will be provided with certificates for successful completion of the course and will have the opportunity to interact with senior professionals from the sector.

Crimson Education starts in India

Gloal Admission Consulting and Advisory Brand Crimson Education has launched its bundle of services in India, including classroom counseling and access to its network of 2400+ mentors and experts from around the world to help Indian students achieve their ultimate goals of university admission. Crimson Education will also bring its online school programs to the Crimson Global Academy (for high school); Crimson Rise (for students who have not yet entered high school); their communication programs like Crimson Access Opportunity (CAO), scholarship opportunities and access to global partnerships like The Tiger Global Case Competition (TGCC) in India. Visit https://www.crimsoneducation.org/in/

BYJU partners with Google

BYJUS has announced a partnership with Google to help sustain online learning for both teachers and students. The integration of Google Workspace Education with BYJUS will provide a collaborative and personalized digital platform for classroom organization, available free of charge to participating educational institutions. Built on the Vidyartha platform, this partnership will provide direct access to BYJUS math and science teaching and learning solutions, including chapter presentations, ready-made assignments, databases, summary documents, leaflets, tests and more. Schools interested in learning more can visit https://vidyartha.com/

Marwadi University opens admissions

Marwadi University has opened admissions for its 2021-22 UG and PG programs in disciplines such as Science, Engineering, Computer Applications, Business Management, Law, Liberal Studies, Arts, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy and Agricultural Science. The deadline to apply is August 2021. Marwadi University was recently awarded the Center of Excellence Award by the Prime Minister of Gujarat, Vijaybhai Rupani. In full compliance with all COVID-related protocols, the acceptance process is done entirely online. Details at www.marwadiuniversity.ac.in/ admissions/.

IDPs are affiliated with Air Canada

IDP Education has entered into an agreement with Air Canada to help international students benefit from budgeted air travel. This will allow Canadian education aspirants applying through IDP to fly from anywhere in the world to Canada with a 15% discount on Air Canada flights. International students can only access the offer if they book their tickets by August 31st, planning their trip to Canada on December 31st, 2021. For more information, visit www.idp.com/india.

Educational and Research Institute Dr.

Educational and Research Institute Dr. MGR has announced the launch of online degree programs through www.drmgronline.in. These courses will enable students to learn from and engage with the faculty of the Educational and Research Institute Dr. MGR, a University Judged to Come with the Accredited Status of Autonomy, and also appear in remotely projected exams from anywhere. Learning modules will include live interactive online sessions, discussion forums, mock tests and structured recorded lessons offered by guests and the university’s permanent faculty.

Applications open for Integrated B.Pharm and MBA

SVKMs NMIMS, the University of Possible Trial, has opened admissions for its integrated B. Pharm. + MBA (Farm. Tech.) At Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy and Technology Management (SPPSPTM) in Mumbai and School of Pharmacy and Technology Management (SPTM) in Hyderabad and Shirpur. To qualify, candidates must have passed the 10 + 2 exam or equivalent, including the International Bacalaureate Diploma. Applicants are required to apply for NMIMS-CET 2021. Apply at https://pharmacy.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bpharm-mba/ to register for the NMIMS-CET 2021 online entrance exam.

Imarticus Learning collaborates with JAIN University

Imarticus Learning is the presentation of an online MBA program approved by UGC at FinTech in collaboration with JAIN (University of Incoming Judgment). The course will offer training with young technologies such as API, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, AI, ML, RPA, IoT and Big Data. The two-year program has a fee of 200,000 with a one-time registration fee of 2000 and a 3000 exam. Details at https://imarticus.org/ MBA-in-Fintech /

Online Summer Coding Camp

Tinker Coders has recently launched an online coding summer camp for K-12 students to explore the world of coding and experiential learning. Each one-hour session will have 10-15 children in groups and a total of 10 sessions will be offered with 499 per student. The objective is to benefit students to develop visualization, creativity, logical thinking, analytical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills. Online camping can be reached via smartphones. Visit http://tinkercoders.in/

Brainly conducts the survey

The online learning platform Brainly conducted a survey to shed light on the learning practices and challenges faced by Indian students while completing homework for the holidays. Gathering a total of 1,758 responses, the online survey outlines some trends in India study from the home and remote schooling landscape. The three main trends highlighted show that students are increasingly relying on educational applications and online resources to complement their learning journey; they prefer brainstorming with their peers rather than parents and that they prefer to connect digitally with their colleagues.