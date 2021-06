Ireland calls for ‘middle ground’ in UK-EU food standards talks

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in Berlin, Germany, 11 December 2020. REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch / Pool / File Photo

Ireland would like Britain and the European Union to find a “middle ground” in talks on aligning food standards that could reduce controls on food imports from Britain to Northern Ireland by 80%, the foreign minister said on Sunday. Irishman Simon Coveney. EU member Ireland is a key player in talks between Brussels and London aimed at reducing trade friction between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK under post-Brexit trade rules that have sparked outrage in the British province. Asked if harsh words from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a G7 summit this weekend showed a sour mood, Coveney said it was important to distinguish between what was said for British domestic political reasons and what was to be said. likely to occur in negotiations. Read more “What is needed now are experienced negotiators from both sides to overcome sensitive flexibilities, to use pragmatism, but also to respect the commitments that both sides signed when they agreed on the Protocol (Northern Ireland). “Coveney told RTE Radio. Coveney said the EU had demanded a commitment from Britain to stay in line with EU standards but that the British government instead wanted Brussels to accept that UK standards were equivalent to EU standards. “I think the challenge is to find a middle ground out there that is probably overseen independently,” Coveney said. He said Johnson’s government had indicated it had a problem with any monitoring mechanism implemented by the European Court of Justice, but that “these are the kinds of issues (where) we should try and find a way forward, politically”. Earlier, Johnson clashed with EU leaders, particularly French President Emmanuel Macron, over how to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol during a summit of the Group of Seven Rich Democracies he is hosting in south-west England. Coveney welcomed a signal from US President Joe Biden’s administration in recent days that an agreement between the EU and Britain on food standards would not rule out a new US-US trade deal – a concern voiced by Brexit supporters in the past. Coveney said the U.S. concession was what “we asked them to do.” Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

