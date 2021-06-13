G-7 leaders promise over 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines for poorer nations

LONDONR Leaders of the world’s seven richest nations have agreed to donate 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines to poor countries over the next year and take a tougher line against China, which President Joe Biden hailed on Sunday as a return of American leadership on the world stage.

As the Group of Seven summit in the English town of Carbis Bay ended, Biden told a news conference in nearby Newquay that the Covid-19 pandemic would be an “ongoing project for a long time”.

There was a “clear consensus” among other leaders that their commitments to donate vaccines would not be the end, he said, adding that the US would be responsible for about half of the 1 billion doses, or about 500 million.

Democracies had a duty to “grow and give,” he said, adding that the U.S. may eventually be able to contribute 1 billion more doses.

In a separate press conference, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the doses would be direct vaccine transfers and funding to COVAX, a global vaccine purchasing system backed by the World Health Organization and Gavi, the vaccine alliance, he said. at a press conference in Cornwall about 500 miles west of London.

However, the commitment falls far short of the 11 billion doses that the World Health Organization said were needed to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the world’s population.

Other promises agreed on China, climate change, and to make multinational corporations pay their fair share of taxes, according to one summit summit communication

On his first trip abroad as president, Biden had tried to make China’s opposition an important part of the G-7 summit. Along with six other nations Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom they punished Beijing for oppressing its Uighur minority and abusing other rights.

The G-7 will continue to challenge “practices that undermine the fair and transparent functioning of the global economy,” the statement said. He also called on “China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang … and autonomy for Hong Kong”.

As a growing number of scientists take seriously the possibility of the virus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic escaping from a Chinese laboratory, the G-7 called for “expert, transparent, expert-led” studies on the origin of the pandemic Chinese stone stones.

Biden also told reporters Sunday that he backed plans to fund “value-driven” infrastructure schemes for developing countries, which could rival China’s major Belt and Road initiative.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is not part of the bloc, and on Sunday, a spokesman for the country’s embassy in London warned that the days when “small” groups of countries decided the fate of the world were long gone.

After strained ties between former President Donald Trump and Western allies, Biden’s arrival was welcomed by his leading colleagues, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailing him as a “breath of fresh air” on Saturday. French President Emmanuel Macron said it was “good to have a US president part of the club and very willing to cooperate”.

Biden said Sunday that there was a marked enthusiasm that “America was back on the table” and could be “reckoned” in global affairs.

G-7 leaders also pledged on Sunday to boost their climate finance contributions to meet a $ 100 billion-a-year arrears pledge in a bid to help poor countries reduce carbon emissions. and cope with global warming.

British naturalist David Attenborough addressed the leaders via video earlier Sunday and warned that “the natural world today is too small” as he pushed for urgent action.

“The decisions we make this decade in particular the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations are the most important in human history,” he said.

Some environmental groups said the commitments did not go well enough. Greenpeace UK accused Johnson of producing “old warm promises” and said it would take “nothing for good” until nations run out of money.

As the host of the summit, the UK was in a charm attack, setting the royal family to meet with world leaders on Friday. But the consequences of his departure from the European Union also depended on the meeting, as Johnson clashed with EU officials over the handling of goods in Northern Ireland after Brexit.

However, the leaders smiled for photos on the beach during a Barbecue Saturday evening and saw an aeronautical display by the Royal Air Force Red Arrows. Biden and his wife Jill surprised locals when they attended a small Catholic church for a Sunday morning service off the coast of southwest England.

Later Sunday, Biden will travel to Windsor Castle for tea with Queen Elizabeth II.