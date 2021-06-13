21-year-old with Kerala roots in MBE list for period poverty activation





When she was selected as Queens’s youngest recipient of birthday honors this year for pushing the UK government to provide free period products to schools and colleges, Amika George found herself in one place. It was not easy for me with the Honors systems association for the (British) Empire and our colonial past, says the 21-year-old Cambridge University History student whose parents come from Kerala. But then, she decided it’s really important for me to show that young people have power in our voices, much more than we understand. We are often overlooked in the political arena, and the MBE shows that we are slowly being recognized as real changers that can influence government, she says. This change does not have to be made from within the walls of Westminster, or the White House, or the Indian Parliament. Anyone can orchestrate change. I would like young people of color to see that we were getting to know each other, and that if we are willing to jump out of a safe place and get up, we can create something better, she says. George was elected to an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in education for her anti-poverty campaign of the period, #FeriPeriods, which she started at the age of 17. She says it made her angry that there were girls in the UK who missed school every month because they were too poor to afford the products of the period. Following its efforts, which included launching a petition and meeting with ministers, the UK government in 2020 funded educational institutions to provide free period products. Free Periods is now a non-profit organization, which continues to fight against taboos and shame surrounding menstruation. George says she is accepting the award on behalf of my family and community, who have had to quietly tolerate racism for decades, who feel like they never fit in again, who have never felt so British, who never felt before. While George and her brother were born and raised in the UK, their Church father comes from Pathanamthitta and mother Nisha from Kozhencherry. They were really happy, says Nisha. We’ve seen Amika working hard, cheating among academics and her campaign over the past four years. She was single-minded about achieving a goal and was happy to be known that way. As parents, says Nisha, they felt protective of Amika because she just settled there, talking about something with which most people do not feel comfortable. An MBE is the third highest award in the Order of the British Empire. This year, 1,129 people have been nominated for an Order of the British Empire, of which 50 per cent are women, and 15 per cent of an ethnic minority. The 2021 Birthday Tribute List is the most ethnically diverse list to date, a press release from the UK government states. Says George: I can no longer be proud today of being a young British Indian.

