At a crossroads of arms control, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin face elections

At a low point in US-Russia relations, President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin seem to agree broadly on at least one thing – their first face-to-face meeting on Wednesday is a chance to lay the groundwork for an era new in control weapons

Whether this leads to the current arms negotiations is another matter, complicated by strained relations and accusations from each country that the other has cheated in past arms treaties. The structure of arms control has waned, especially with the abandonment in 2019 – first by Washington, then by Moscow – of the Medium-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which had ruled an entire class of missiles for more than three decades.

The Trump administration also withdrew the United States from the Open Skies Treaty, which had allowed surveillance flights over military facilities in both countries. Last month the Biden administration informed the Russians that it would not re-enter the treaty, and last week Putin confirmed Russia’s withdrawal.



Biden and Putin now face choices on how and when to resume a dialogue on arms control priorities, even as Biden faces pressure from Congress on China’s growing military power and North Korea ‘s nuclear ambitions.

Despite its importance, the issue of arms control could be overshadowed at the Biden-Putin summit, given the United States’ increased focus on ransomware attacks, alleged Russian interference in the US election, Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine border and claims that the Kremlin was behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign.

International arms control groups are pressuring Russian and US leaders to launch a push for new arms control by holding “strategic stability” talks – a series of government-to-government talks to resolve areas of much dispute and tension in national security front. There are also calls for such consultations to involve Europe, as the talks could cover a wide range of issues including cyber threats, space operations and missile defense, in addition to nuclear weapons.

Officials in Moscow and Washington have indicated that they see value in strategic stability talks, which would probably not be a negotiation on arms control, but rather a series of lower-level discussions aimed at deciding how to organize and prioritize an eventual arms control agenda.

“What we are seeking to do is for both presidents to be able to send a clear signal to their teams on issues of strategic stability so that we can make progress on arms control and other nuclear areas for reduce tensions and instability in that aspect of the relationship, “Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said last week.

Washington suspended strategic stability talks with Moscow in 2014 in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its military intervention in support of separatists in eastern Ukraine. Talks resumed in 2017 but gained little traction and failed in recent weeks of the Trump administration to produce an agreement on extending the new START treaty restricting nuclear weapons. Shortly after Biden took office in January, the two sides agreed on a five-year extension, but without any roadmap for future talks.

Biden wrote in the Washington Post, looking ahead to his trip to Europe, that he has already made it clear to Putin that the United States wants to avoid conflict. Biden will attend a NATO summit meeting and consult with European Union officials ahead of the Geneva session with Putin.

“We want a stable and predictable relationship where we can work with Russia on issues such as strategic stability and arms control,” Biden wrote.

Putin said he was also ready for such talks.

“Strategic stability is extremely important,” Putin said on June 3rd in comments to heads of international news agencies. “We do not want to scare anyone with our new weapon systems. Yes, we are developing them and we have achieved certain results and successes. But all the leading countries and major military powers are doing that, and we are alone. a step forward. ”

“We understand that other high-tech powers, such as the United States and other countries, will achieve similar results sooner or later,” Putin added. “Therefore, I believe it is better to reach agreement in advance on how we will live together in a changing world. We are ready for that.”

Putin seemed to be alluding to what some call Russia’s strategic exotic weapons, such as the Poseidon nuclear-armed nuclear torpedo and the exclusive Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile. Putin has said that these can be discussed as part of a strategic stability dialogue. But the Americans must be prepared to include for discussion their work on strategic missile defense, which Moscow has long called an obstacle to arms control.

International arms control experts want to ensure that Europe has a place at the table. Some favor a resumption of direct consultations between NATO and Russia, which were halted after Russia seized Crimea, not as a weapons control forum but as a means of discussing tensions and reducing the risks of war.

In the past, the US, Europe and Russia shared a mutual understanding of ways to avoid accidents and miscalculations leading to conflict.

“Today, however, the clash of national interests, insufficient dialogue, the erosion of arms control agreements, advanced missile systems and new cyber and hypersonic weapons have destabilized the old balance and are increasing the risk of nuclear conflict.” The U.S., Europe and Russia of the Euro-Atlantic Security Steering Group wrote in a statement last Monday calling for more attention to gun control.

In a separate call for Putin and Biden, a group of Russian and American organizations, nuclear policy experts and former senior government officials called for the resumption of a “strategic dialogue” that is regular, frequent, comprehensive and focused. “towards the results, leading to a further reduction of the global nuclear dependent risk and the rediscovery of the path to a world without nuclear weapons.”

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

