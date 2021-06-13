The tragedy of the body in the bag: Police had the brush with the alleged killer father

Guardia civilian officers work in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. The place is in shock after investigators combing the seabed near Tenerife found the body of young Olivia. Photo / AP

Spanish police met with Thomas Gimeno shortly after he allegedly killed his two young daughters, but was released.

The revelation comes as Spanish society tries to come to terms with the horrific issue, which sees the father of the girls accused of killing them before throwing their small bodies into the sea.

Investigators combing the seabed near the Canary Islands found the body of 6-year-old Olivia, packed in a bag and tied to an anchor at a depth of 1 km.

Her 1-year-old sister Anna is still missing and presumed dead.

Olivia’s body was found 1 km deep. Photo / Instagram



Gimeno and the girls disappeared on April 27 in Tenerife, the largest island in the archipelago near West Africa.

That day, Gimeno went to his ex-wife Beatriz Zimmerman’s house to pick up Anna before taking Olivia out of an after-school class.

No one answered the door when Zimmerman visited the house late that night.

Police later found sedatives and muscle relaxants, El Periodico reported.

Police reportedly believe Gimeno drugged and killed his children that night, before dumping the bodies into the sea.

Baby Anna is still missing. Photo / Instagram

He was spotted at the local Navy that night, without his children, loading luggage and bags into his boat on numerous voyages.

On one of those trips to his parked Audi, he was stopped by police for overthrowing a Covid state.

They let him go and he has not been seen since that day, his empty boat was found the next day.

Zimmerman claims he sent it to her that night, telling her she would never see him or their children again.

Gimeno reportedly never acknowledged Zimmerman’s relationship with a new Belgian partner.

Numerous political figures and civil society groups on Friday condemned Olivia’s death and showed support for the girls’ mother.

“I can not imagine the pain of little Anna’s mother and Olivia,” wrote Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez. “My hug, my love and that of my whole family, which today sympathizes with Beatriz and her loved ones.”

The President of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, wrote on Twitter: “Weeks hoping to get some hopeful news and today we get the worst possible, the one that lifts our spirits, for the little girls from Tenerife, Anna and Olivia.

The younger sisters trusted this man. He stands accused of their brutal murder. Photo / supplied

Speaking at a women’s forum on Friday, Spain ‘s Queen Letizia expressed “pain and sadness” over the deaths of Olivia and a 17 – year – old woman killed by her partner in southern Spain earlier this week.

“I do not think there is anyone who this morning is not trying to put himself in the place of the people who love these murdered girls,” Letizia said.

Women’s rights organizations have called for protests later Friday across Spain against the latest force of violence against women.

Men have killed at least 18 women so far this year in Spain, according to data from the Ministry of Equality, which has recorded 1,096 deaths since 2003, when the country began keeping records of crimes of gender-based violence. Abusers often use children as tools to cause harm to their partners or ex-partners: since 2013, 39 minors have been killed on the spot by their biological fathers.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE – DO YOU HAVE HELP HELP?

If it is an emergency and you think you or someone else is in danger, call 111.

If you are at risk now:

Call 111 police or ask friends’ neighbors to call for you.

Run outside and head to where there are other people.

Shout for help so your neighbors can hear you.

Take the children with you.

Do not stop to get anything else.

If you are abused, remember that it is not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

Women’s Shelter: The free national crisis line operates 24/7 – 0800 shelter or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

Shine, Free National Helpline, 9am to 11pm daily – 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

Not OK: Information Line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

Shakti: Providing specialized cultural services to African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-v violence

National Violence Prevention Network: www.nnsvs.org.nz

White Ribbon: The goal of eliminating male violence against women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and are worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you saw, you can follow the steps in the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section describing this process.

– Additional reporting, AP