Cancel the Tokyo Olympics? It is unlikely. That is why

Tokyo – Are they Tokyo Olympics on or off? Aggravated by negative news, unwanted by many of the Japanese and medical community, the fate of the Games seems bleak. Start searching online for the “Olympics”, and it often fills up automatically with “cancellation”.

But while questions about the sustainability and security of the great sports extravagance continue to overshadow it, veteran observers argue that the great financial necessities, the terrible weight of the International Olympic Committee, and Japan’s heavy monetary and emotional weight at the Games make it practical. sure it will continue as planned – excluding a major deterioration of coronavirus situation.

Andrew Zimbalist, an economist at Smith College in Massachusetts who specializes in sports business analysis, said the momentum to hold the Games is being fueled, first and foremost, by the grand prize for the IOC. This starts with TV contracts all over the world and extends to key sponsorship deals.

“There is some insurance for the cancellation,” he told CBS News. “But basically, you’re looking at roughly $ 5 billion being online. So that ‘s the main thing that’ s pushing this right now.”

A man passes the New National Stadium, the main stadium for the Tokyo Olympics, on June 3, 2021, in Tokyo. Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images



The possibility of canceling the Olympics, he noted, poses an existential threat to the IOC, as its main job is to stage the Games every two years.

“This is what makes the IOC important,” he told CBS News. “This is what makes individuals on the IOC executive council significant. This is what makes (IOC chief) Thomas Bach significant. And so there is a moment that tells them this is what they need to do.”

Japan has soaked up to $ 35 billion in staging the Games, Zimbalist estimates, making them the most expensive ever – and hard to get away with.

Or as he put it, it would be “very embarrassing to spend $ 30, $ 35 billion and then spend it all!”

Japanese Prime Minister Suga, however, along with the IOC, has stood firm that the Games can and will be run without compromising public health. Exactly how they intend to do this will become clear next week with the publication of the final edition of the “playbook”, a detailed manual of security measures governing athletes, the media, potential spectators and everyone else involved in Games.

Even if Tokyo wanted to withdraw from the Olympics, legally, it could not, according to Yoshihisa Hayakawa, an international law specialist and partner with Uryu & Itoga.

“Because the event is organized by the IOC, his IOC event,” said Hayakawa, who was not involved in the negotiations over the Olympics contract but is familiar with its details. “The Tokyo Metropolitan City Government is a kind of convenience service provider.”

The host city contracts have been described as one-sided, offering the IOC the benefits of hosting the Olympics while saddling the host cities with consequences.

“If things go wrong, it means they have to be financially signed by the host,” said Jack Anderson, a sports law specialist and professor at the University of Melbourne in Australia. “For the privilege of hosting the games, heavy contractual obligations enter into the contract of the host city.”

If Tokyo withdrew from the contract it signed in 2013, Hayakawa said, “it is considered non-compliance with the contract obligation,” potentially exposing Tokyo, and ultimately the Japanese taxpayer, to “giant damages.”

But given the potential damage to the reputation of prosecuting an “IOC v. Japan” lawsuit in Swiss courts, Zimbalist said it was extremely difficult for the IOC to take any legal action if, for example, a resurgence of COVID-19 infections would force Japan to walk away

“What are you doing? Sue the Japanese? They did everything they could. They spent $ 35 billion. They kept pushing. They said, ‘OK,’ even though it cost them $ 3 billion more, and now “Will you sue them? So I think the IOC would certainly have the legal right to do that, but whether they would do it or not is another question.”

Anderson said there was “no discussion” that the turbulent saga of the Tokyo Olympics would have a lasting impact as cities weigh the already huge logistical, financial and legal burden of hosting the upcoming Games.

And the fate of the IOC, too, will affect not only the Lausanne-based organization, but could have far-reaching consequences throughout the sports world.

“For many sports, for many national Olympic committees and for many international sports federations, their main source of income comes from the Olympic Games (and) distributed by the International Olympic Committee based on the host games. In the future, if the only or your primary source of income is a major sporting event, you may have to watch it again parasysh given what we experienced in Tokyo. ”

With even Olympic critics saying it is already too late to stop the event, Japan is hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.