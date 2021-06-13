A year later, residents say Calgary in the northeast has not yet recovered from the devastating hailstorm.

Arnold Ambler said three minutes after the storm hit, volleys slammed into a glass light sending him and his family crashing to cover their fortune with blankets as massive chunks of ice, glass and rain were coming.

Now, a year after the hailstorm hit northeastern Calgary, Ambler said you can still see signs of damage.

“Sadly, we’d love to forget that day. Still traveling through that community is a bleak reminder of that evening,” said Skyview Ranch Community Association president.

The storm caused about $ 1.5 billion in damage, the fourth most costly natural disaster in Canadian history.

Khalil Karbani became a spokesman for other homeowners affected by the storm the sites of his house in Taradale were torn down and on Saturday, repairs were still in progress.

“My daughter started crying when it happened because to see a window cave, which is something we have never seen in our lives before, so it was a very traumatic experience for young people as well as for us,” he said.

“A year on the road and we are still repairing our homes.”

For months after the storm, homeowners lobbied the provincial government for financial assistance.

Calgary in the Northeast is home to many newcomers to Canada, and many in the area reported issues navigating the insurance system or dealing with contractors while others were uninsured.

The provincial government provided funding for disaster relief to residents who experienced land floods, but not for hail damage or insurance cuts, key issues for most affected people.

Calgary is offering now a grant of up to $ 3,000 for the replacement of damaged roofs in 2020 with more hail-resistant materials.

“To be completely honest … it’s a little late,” Karbani said.

LOOK | Calgary cleared after devastating hailstorm:

Calgary residents are being cleared after a massive storm flooded its streets as baseball-sized hail damaged cars and homes, and at least one tornado hit outside the city. 2:03

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said as the city provided support, he understands how communities were destroyed.

“I really can not believe that a year has passed and there are still so many people who have not yet been able to get out from under it and for me it is an extremely sad thing,” said the mayor.

“We were in the middle of a pandemic, a lot was happening, but do not think that people in northeastern Calgary thought the community in particular the Alberta government was there for them as it was there for other natural disasters, and to me it is a shame. real “.

Sukh Singh, 22, wiped the broken glass from his car on June 14, 2020, a day after a hailstorm swept through his northeastern Calgary neighborhood. (Jeff McIntosh / Canadian Press)

Irfan Sabir, NDP MLA for Calgary-McCall, said he has written to the finance minister to urge him to support families dealing with ongoing insurance issues.

“Residents continue to struggle and now some insurance companies are refusing to renew coverage or provide insurance for residents based on the ‘frequency and severity of claims,'” Sabir said in an email announcement. “Now they find themselves unable to find affordable coverage. This is unfair and it must be stopped.”

CBC News has contacted the finance minister’s office for a response.

The hail season runs from June to September in Alberta, and the Insurance Bureau of Canada said earlier this year that this decade Alberta has experienced more frequent and severe weather events than any other region in Canada.

Karbani said the knowledge is hurting his community.

“There is a big psychological issue. What if it happens again?” Tha Karbani.