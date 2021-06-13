



Aqsarni iqalu High School will be partially opened on Monday after two students tested positive for COVID-19. Schools in the capital Nunavut have divided students into two groups since reopening earlier this month following an explosion in the city. The two students who contracted the virus were in Cohort B and were at school June 7 and June 9 in masks according to school protocol, according to an announcement Sunday by the area’s public health official. In a statement, Dr. Michael Patterson said the school could remain open Monday to Group A students. “At this time, the risk is assessed as low for the remaining schools in Iqaluit and our recommendation is that they remain open,” Patterson said. “We also do not anticipate any changes to childcare facilities to stay open.” Tampons for classmates and contacts of two cases from Group B will take place on Monday. Results are expected later that day. If all exposure sticks to the school return negatively, Kohort B may return to school on Tuesday, the statement reads. If any of those tests return positive, public health officials will re-evaluate the plan. “I know this is a very precarious time for parents, students and staff, and I understand your concerns,” Patterson said. “However, as we learn to live with COVID-19, we need to ensure a balance between getting stuck and moving forward to our new normalcy based on the latest evidence available.” Pfizer vaccination clinics for Nunavummiu aged 12-17 start next week and Patterson encouraged all parents and carers to book appointments. There is also a walking clinic in Iqalu from June 16-19 at the Curling Club between 1pm and 10pm No appointments needed. Nunavut did not add any new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. There are nine active cases since Sunday, all in the capital. As of April 15, there have been 253 cases in Iqaluit. Health officials said the blast was sparked by house parties and social gatherings. The territory began easing restrictions in Iqaluit in early June, including allowing schools to reopen, with the collection of restrictions. COVID-19 and schools in the North COVID-19 cases involving schools across the North have been rare during the pandemic, until recently. In May, the school explosion in Yellowknife closed all schools in the capital of the Northwest Territories and surrounding communities for two weeks. This led to 71 COVID-19 cases and more than 30 families were required to undergo prolonged isolation. Most of the cases were students. They have all recovered and no one has sought hospitalization. In Whitehorse, the promise was canceled Saturday at one of the city’s high schools after a student contracted the virus.

