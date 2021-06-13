Educating the ‘exhausting’ public, says former White Rock Muslim Association President – Surrey Now leader





Following a terrorist attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont., Former White Rock Muslim Association President Asad Syed says the organization is focusing on educating the public about the religion. However, Syed said, the effort is exhausting and an ongoing struggle. Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother were killed after being hit by a truck while waiting to cross into London on June 6. The Fayez couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously injured but is expected to survive. Police identified the accused as Nathaniel Veltman. While police did not explain the circumstances of Veltman’s arrest, they said the man targeted the family because they were Muslims. SEE ALSO: Hundreds of people gather in Surrey Park in memory of the victims of the London attack A number of candlelight vigils have been staged across the Lower Continent since the attack, including one held Friday in Surrey’s Holland Park. Shortly after the attack, Syed said members of the local Muslim community met in Zoom to discuss how they should respond to the incident. “One of the people said, ‘My son wanted to go out and play, and I didn’t let him go because we’re scared,'” Syed told Zoom. “Because of the sentence, we talked about him and how “We have to react to the situation. It goes on, every four months, five months, something happens.” Syed said they discussed Islamophobia and how government can play a role, how society can play a role and how the Muslim community can play a role. “In addition to government action, as a community, we need to address our neighbor, other faith groups. I’m talking to them, building (involving) more relationships and letting them know that Islamophobia is it hurts, “said Syed. SEE ALSO: Meet Your Muslim Neighbor takes place in South Surrey Asked what people can do to support the Muslim community after such an incident, Syed said people need to talk. “I think they should punish, really. They need to speak openly, be more vocal and let people know. “ Since the incident, Syed said the Muslim White Rock Association has been contacted by various faith groups in the South Surrey and White Rock area who have offered consolation and support. Prior to COVID-19, the association held the “Meet Your Muslim Neighbor” event to educate the community about religion and the great contributions that Muslim people have made to society. These events are expected to return once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. “Muslims are part of society and they are not different from any other faith,” he said.









