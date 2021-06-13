Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Manchester





A homicide investigation has begun after Beverley Scott, 58, was found dead (Photo: MEN) A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman with a gold heart, 58, was found dead in a Manchester House. Beverley Scotts’ body was discovered in the Longsight area of ​​the city on June 11, prompting a homicide investigation. A woman, 36, has been arrested after voluntarily going to a police station. She remains in custody as detectives try to concoct the events. Manchester Great Police said the Beverleys family has been informed and is extremely desperate. Beverley’s sister, Deborah Fredericks, 59, told Evening news in Manchester she was worried about the death of her younger sisters. She said: It came as a massive shock. I am heartbroken that I lost my sister. She had a heart of gold. I’m devastated Neighbor Alex Hughes, 45, said: It’s a massive shock. Bev was a lovely woman. Investigators moved to Holker Close around 2 a.m. Friday after the grim discovery. Beverley (pictured as a young woman) had a heart of gold, said heartbroken sister Deborah (Photo: MEN Media)

Forensic investigators are photographed searching the area for clues as police begin a homicide investigation (Photo: MEN)

The activity focuses on a street in the Longsight area of ​​Manchester, about two miles from the city center (Photo: MEN)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody (Photo: MEN Media) The road was cordoned off and forensic teams could be seen clearing the area for data. The activity is centered in a residential area about two miles from downtown and a stone-throwing by the Royal Nursing of Manchester. Detective Inspector Neil Higginson from the GMPs main incident team said his teams think they are with the family, also confirming that they are receiving specialist support. He added: This has also been understandable since a time of concern for local residents, and I would like to assure the community that even though we currently have someone in custody, our investigation is still ongoing. Officials will stay in the area following all possible lines of investigation, to determine the full circumstances surrounding the tragic death of this woman. If anyone has any information that might help us in our investigation, please contact us as soon as possible. Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at[email protected] For more stories like this,check out our news site. Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more







