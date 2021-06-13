The oil spill leaves the coast of Corsica





Two French naval vessels as well as about 80 members of the security and rescue forces have been withdrawn to deal with the oil spill.

Fear of two oil slides would pollute East Corsica holiday beaches eased on Saturday as French officials prepared for the worst ships and navies armed with cleaning equipment arrived on the Mediterranean island. "We are safer now because the pollution is leaving the shore," Marine Prefecture spokeswoman Christine Ribbe told AFP. "Pollution is breaking down and now about 10 kilometers (six miles) or more offshore. But we have to be very careful because the situation can change with the currents." Authorities had expressed concern that the oil would pollute the coast from Aleria to Ventisseri on Saturday and closed the beaches along the 40km and banned fishing. Two naval vessels, equipped with "anti-pollution material and specialized staff" were already receiving oil from the sea surface. About 80 members of the security forces and rescue services were also preparing to assist in any clean-up. The heavy-duty oil, which local authorities said appeared to come from a vessel cleaning fuel tanks, was first discovered around noon on Friday during an air surveillance operation. By Saturday, officials had discovered two major landslides that stretched 19 nautical miles (35 kilometers), one 800 meters into the sea and the other 3.5 kilometers. Francis Giudici, the mayor of Ghisonaccia, where the beach was closed, told AFP: "We hope to avoid pollution, but it will be complicated. "There was also a lot of anger," he said. "We really don't need that at the beginning of the (holiday) season." French Minister for the Sea Annick Girardin told reporters: "We have come here determined to find those who" caused the oil spill. "They are thugs and should be treated like thugs." Prosecutor Dominique Laurens said the French naval gendarmerie had opened an investigation and the contaminating ship would be identified.







