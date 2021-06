The White House says NATO will launch ‘ambitious’ security initiatives

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said Sunday ahead of Monday’s NATO meeting that alliance leaders would launch an ambitious set of initiatives to ensure it continues to provide security until 2030 and beyond. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo welcomes US President Joe Biden as he arrives ahead of a NATO summit at Brussels Military Airport in Melsbroek, Belgium June 13, 2021. REUTERS / Yves Herman / Pool He said the 30 member states would agree to review NATO’s Strategic Concept to guide its approach to the developing strategic environment, which includes Russia’s aggressive policies and actions; the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China to our security, prosperity and collective values; and transnational threats such as terrorism, cyber threats, and climate change. The White House statement said the new Strategic Concept will be prepared for adoption at the 2022 NATO Summit. Allied leaders will launch an ambitious set of initiatives to ensure that NATO continues to provide security for our citizens by 2030 and beyond, the statement added. Reuters reported earlier that NATO’s Strategic Concept was expected to include China’s military rise as a challenge for the first time. President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Sunday for the summit. NATO leaders will support a new Cyber ​​Defense policy that enhances coordination to ensure that the alliance is resilient to increasingly frequent and harsh threats … including disruptive ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure. The White House added that members of the alliance will rely on reliable providers for next-generation telecommunications networks. NATO leaders will also affirm steps to provide the alliance with technological advancement and agree on a Climate Security Action Plan, the White House said, including reducing greenhouse gases from military activities and installations. Russia, climate change, Afghanistan and new technologies are among the topics planned for discussion during the one-day summit, which will culminate in a special leaders’ session in the North Atlantic Council chamber. In a twist of fate, the NATO summit will agree on alliance reforms, known as NATO 2030, which were set in motion after then-President Donald Trump questioned its importance. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will identify nine areas where NATO can be modernized over the medium term, including more joint funding of Allied military operations. France has already expressed concern about the proposal, however, for fear it will receive money from national military priorities. Reporting by David Shepardson; Edited by Peter Cooney

