Hamas names new prime minister in Gaza





As the new government took the oath of office in Israel, Hamas announced that its new prime minister took office in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. The new Prime Minister, Issam al-Da'alis, succeeded Dr. Mohammed Awad, who resigned after two years at Work. It was not clear why Avad submitted his resignation. The handover ceremony for the Hamas prime minister was held on Sunday. Hamas' announcement came shortly after Egypt decided to cancel a meeting of Palestinian factions in Cairo to discuss forming a Palestinian unity government. The announcement is likely to intensify tensions between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, which has previously expressed opposition to the formation a Hamas government in the Gaza Strip. In 2017, Hamas announced its decision to dismantle the administrative committee it had set up as a de facto government in the Gaza Strip. The measure was taken to promote compliance with the PA. Abbas, who had demanded that Hamas disband the committee, imposed a series of sanctions on the Gaza Strip as part of an effort to undermine Hamas. A statement issued by Hamas said the appointment of the new prime minister came after he won the approval of the Palestinian parliament, the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC). Elected in 2006, the 132-seat PLC has been effectively paralyzed since Hamas took over the coastal enclave in 2007. However, PLC members in the Gaza Strip have since held their parliamentary sessions.Da'alis was elected earlier this year as a member of Hamas' political bureau and served as head of the "Information Department." He also served as an adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is currently based in Qatar, after Hamas won the 2006 parliamentary elections. Haniyeh was appointed prime minister, forming a Palestinian national unity government with the rival Fatah faction led by PA President Mahmoud Abbas.After taking Hamas to the Gaza Strip in 2007, Abbas ousted the Hamas-led government and appointed Salam Fayyad as prime minister In April, Abbas decided to postpone elections for the Palestinian parliament and presidency, citing Israel's alleged refusal to allow elections to take place in Jerusalem. The ruling drew criticism from Hamas and other Palestinian factions, whose representatives accused Abbas of using the Jerusalem issue as a pretext to cancel the vote because he feared another Hamas victory.







