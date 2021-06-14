International
First home buyers will receive a $ 25,000 cash grant
First home buyers will hopefully take an extra step to try and enter the housing market in NSW as the government unveils a bold $ 25,000 grant plan.
The proposal would see first home buyers given $ 25,000 instead of stamp concessions as the government works to address declining levels of home ownership among young people.
NSW Treasury Dominic Perrottet announced his plan to remove the stamp duty on last year’s state budget and reform the state property tax, instead of suggesting homeowners pay an annual tax.
In the government’s latest progress paper, published this month, Mr Perrottet said the proposed reform could see home ownership in NSW improve by six per cent and see another 300,000 residents become homeowners.
“Making home ownership a reality for more of our people is a necessary part of raising living standards across NSW,” the cashier said.
“These are two basic motivations for proposing a one-generation reform of the property tax system: taking our economy another gear, and improving home ownership for NSW residents, especially the younger generations.”
The change in stamp duty was first announced in November 2020, in last year’s state budget.
The NSW government said it has spent the last six months consulting with the public, adjusting its reform plan to be in line with what the state wants.
Reaction to the stamp duty reform plan closes next month, with the government blocking any change in the second half of this year.
Planned government reforms come at the same time, the figures show how home ownership has dropped dramatically.
About 70 percent of people had homes in the 1990s, to 64 percent of people now.
Early home buyers are also entering the property market later in life.
Between 1995-96 and 2017-18, the average age of a first home buyer increased from 33 to 35 years old.
In two decades, the percentage of first home buyers under the age of 35 has dropped from 69 percent to 55 percent, according to government figures.
Mr Perrottet said the generation gap between home ownership was a “grim statistic”.
“The message that comes very clearly again and again is the great challenge of achieving home ownership for our younger generations,” he said.
CoreLogic data showed that house prices in Sydney continue to grow at an exponential rate.
Last month, house prices rose 3.5 percent – one of the biggest monthly earnings since the late 1980s.
The plan to abolish stamp duties could come at a cost, with the tax adding $ 8.3 billion to government coffers last year.
However, the government argues that the annual taxes will eventually be equated and “For a longer period of time, property tax would be income-neutral, collecting the same amount of revenue as stamp duty and land tax.”
The government hopes to completely give up stamp duties by 2050 and estimates that more than 50 percent of NSW homeowners would pay an annual tax within the next 20 years.
Sydney has the most expensive housing market in Australia with the average city house price now exceeding $ 1.1 million.
The National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation found that affordability was the worst for Sydney’s first potential home buyers.
Less than 20 percent of properties in Sydney are classified as “affordable”, meaning that people in the bottom 60 percent of income earners can then buy.
In Sydney, the house-to-income ratio stands at about nine times the nationwide income – the worst ratio in Australia.
And home ownership levels between the ages of 25 and 44 continue to fall dramatically.
According to the Australian Institute for Urban Housing and Research, only half of Aussies in that age group are expected to have a home by 2040.
The reform plan from the NSW government hopes to change that.
And his plan has the support of some of the country’s leading experts.
“Stamp duties have negative effects on the housing and labor market and restrict the movement of housing, leading to inefficient allocation of housing resources and reduced housing affordability, and there would be affordability benefits for home buyers from moving to a broad-based land tax, “the Australian Institute for Housing and Research said in December last year.
“This concept is innovative and has been around for some time,” Powerhousing Australia said in March.
