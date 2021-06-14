Israel continues to block the exit of goods from Gaza. Cancer patients come out first since May 11 – Occupied Palestinian Territory





The Gaza Ministry of Agriculture bans the sale of Israeli products in Gaza in protest of the ongoing blanket ban on goods leaving the Belt. Restrictions imposed by Israel on Erez prohibit postal delivery to Gaza. Marine harassment of fishermen is on the rise. Israel continues to impose severe entry restrictions on Gaza crossings. Last week, only food, animal feed, humanitarian aid, medicine and fuel for international organizations were allowed to enter the Belt through the Kerem Shalom Pass. Israel’s ban on fuel entering the Gaza power plant and all goods leaving Gaza is still in force. Ministry of Agriculture in Gaza announced today that would ban the sale of Israeli products in Gaza in protest of Israel’s continued ban on goods leaving Gaza to be sold outside the Belt. The ban has exacerbated the damage to those working in agriculture and fishing and has flooded the local market with surplus produce and fish that cannot be sold for profit in the West Bank and Israel. Farmers and suppliers are forced to sell at a loss, or destroy their crops. For figures on the damage to the agricultural and fisheries sectors in Gaza since 11 May, look here. According to information received from Gisha, today (June 3) was the first time since Israel closed the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings on May 11 that cancer patients were allowed to travel through Erez Crossing to enter life-saving treatment that is not available in Gaza. Gisha and other organizations have repeatedly (Hebrew) warning that this policy is extremely unreasonable and endangers life. According to reports, a throat cancer patient from Gaza died last week after his request to travel through Erez Crossing for treatment at Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem was ignored by Israel. Draconian restrictions imposed by Israel on Erez have also banned mailing to and from Gaza. Among those affected by the restriction are people waiting to receive their passports from foreign embassies in Israel, without which they cannot file for travel permits even in humanitarian circumstances. This week Gisha sent one paper(Hebrew) to the Minister of Defense of Israel, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territory (COGAT) and the Communications and Post Office Officer, requesting that they lift the restriction on postal delivery given the grave violation of the fundamental rights of residents of Gaza for property and dignity and the violation of their livelihood and family life. Israel also continues to restrict its fishing area in the Gaza Strip to a distance of up to six nautical miles offshore. Fishing unions in Gaza have reported incidents of violent maritime harassment, including the use of live ammunition, against fishermen even within this restricted area. In one urgent letter (Hebrew) Gisha sent the Minister of Defense, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territory and the General Military Advocate, together with Adalah and Al Mezan, we demanded that all restrictions in the Gaza fishery area be lifted immediately and maritime harassment of fishermen.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos