More gay and bisexual men able to donate blood after changing historical order; ITV News

More gay and bisexual men will be allowed to donate blood, platelets and plasma as new historical rules take effect this week.

The new eligibility rules went into effect on World Blood Donor Day on Monday and mean donors in England, Scotland and Wales will no longer be asked if they are a man who has had sex with another man, NHS Blood and Transplant.

Instead, any individual who participates in donating blood regardless of gender will be asked if they have had sexual intercourse and, if so, about recent sexual behaviors, he added.

Anyone who has had the same sexual partner for the past three months will be eligible to donate, which means more gay and bisexual men will be able to donate blood, platelets and plasma while keeping blood just as safe. , he added.

Ella Poppitt, head nurse for blood donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do.

This change has to do with how we assess the risk of exposure to a sexually transmitted infection, so it is more tailored to the individual.

We check all donations for evidence of significant infections, which go hand in hand with the selection of donors to maintain the safety of blood sent to hospitals.

All donors will now be asked about sexual behaviors which may have increased their risk of infection, especially recently acquired infections. This means that some donors may not be qualified that day, but may be in the future.

Changes in the form of donor safety control will affect donors of blood, plasma and platelets, but the blood donation process will not change.

Eligibility will be based on individual circumstances related to health, travel and sexual behaviors shown to be at a higher risk of sexually transmitted infection, the NHS Blood and Transplant said.

Under the changes, people can donate if they have had the same sexual partner for the past three months, or if they have a new sexual partner with whom they have not had anal sex and do not have any known recent exposure to a sexually transmitted infection. transmissible (STI)) or recent use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) or post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

Anyone who has had anal sex with a new partner or with multiple partners in the last three months will not be able to donate blood but may be eligible in the future, she said.

We will continue to work with the Government to support this progress and to ensure that more people, including LGBT + people, can donate blood safely in the future Robbie de Santos, Stonewall

The changes were welcomed by charities including the National Aids Trust, Stonewall and Terrence Higgins Trust.

Robbie de Santos, director of communications and foreign affairs for Stonewall, said: “We welcome today’s historic change, which will help provide more homosexuals and two men who can donate blood and represents an important step towards a donation selection policy based entirely on an individualized risk assessment

We want to see a blood donation system that allows the largest number of people to donate safely and we will continue to work with the Government to support this progress and ensure that more people, including people LGBT +, can donate blood safely in the future.

But the Terrence Higgins Trust said the Government had maintained a discriminatory restriction in England which would affect the ability of black communities to donate blood.

The restriction relates to a three-month deferral period for anyone who has a partner who has, or you think may have been, sexually active in parts of the world where HIV / Aids is very common and refers to most countries in Africa. added the charity.

Its chief executive Ian Green said: Its great news that many more gay and bisexual men can donate blood from today.

But the excitement of this announcement is significantly mitigated by another discriminatory question the government is holding in the blood donation process in England, which poses a significant barrier for black donors in particular to donate blood.

This despite being removed in Scotland and Wales, and the blood service actively encourages black communities to donate plasma and blood due to shortages.

The changes follow a review of the individualized criteria by the FAH (Individualized Risk Assessment) steering group led by NHS Blood and Transplant.

To become a blood donor, register and book an appointment by calling 0300 123 2323, downloading the GiveBloodNHS app or visiting www.blood.co.uk.