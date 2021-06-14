International
Ottawa AstraZeneca recipients rejoice at the shorter interval of the second dose
OTTAWA – At the height of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ottawas Generation X was lined up for hundreds of AstraZeneca vaccine doses.
Now they are ready to do it all again.
“I was quite excited. I waited for them to open it for up to eight weeks, all the other provinces except Nova Scotia had done it,” said Lee Anne Watt.
Just one day after the province cut the mandatory time between doses of AstraZeneca from 12 weeks to eight weeks, Watt was able to take a second accelerated dose; nine weeks after her first.
“I just kept hitting the refresh (on the Walmart website) and finally this morning at 9:30 a certain place opened up and I literally walked out of my house and was there five minutes later,” Watt said.
Like Watt, many across Ottawa will now have to choose when to do their second execution and what type of vaccine they want.
“I know a lot of AstraZeneca recipients who felt a ton of anxiety when the government was spinning and ending up using them for the first dose, so I think it ‘s a great relief that they could choose another brand for the second dose. , “Ariel Troster said.
Troster has advocated for a second early dose on social media.
Now that she has the option available, she chooses to get an mRNA vaccine through her family doctor.
“I still think it was a really good decision (to take AstraZeneca). I’m pleased with the level of protection it gave us, but now that we know more about the Delta variant and the need to speed up second doses I’m very grateful to go next week to get our second dose, “Troster said.
Medical experts say that the choice of which vaccine will depend on the person.
“(By mixing and matching vaccines) you can get bigger side effects in the short term like headaches and fever and things like that, and you can get a pretty good defense against Delta,” said epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan.
“The bad thing is that you can wait longer for an mRNA shot, so you have to balance the advantages of mixing and matching over time.”
On Monday, the provincial booking portal opens for AstraZeneca recipients looking to book a second accelerated strike, but according to the city, appointments in Ottawa are few.
“There is no doubt about it, because the province is sending 13,000, they had to take it this week, and it was supposed to go to the pharmacy system, but many of the pharmacists I spoke to do not know when they are taking it or what the quantity is. said Mayor Jim Watson.
The Ontario Pharmacists Association says they need more doses of mRNA and AstraZeneca vaccines to meet the short-term requirements.
“Because of the age threshold and now the criteria for the second dose, more and more people are becoming eligible faster and we have not seen a jump or a corresponding increase in vaccines going to the pharmacy,” said Justin Bates, CEO of the Association of Ontario Pharmacists.
Ottawa is expecting to receive 13,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, but those doses are scheduled for pharmacies.
“What she was seeing are 100 Modern doses for pharmacy per week and 150 doses of Pfizer for pharmacy per week. They inflate it in 24-48 hours, we can do more,” Bates said.
The city requested 40,000 doses from the province, Watson says he expects to see increases in shipments in the coming weeks.
“(Health Minister Christine Elliott) indicated that they were close per capita, but in my way of thinking it should be per capita not just close to it. I think we would see a closure of this gap in the next two weeks, Tha Watson.
