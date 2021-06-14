100,000 jobs are created in the US for DOLE doctor technicians





Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) – June 14, 2021 – 12:00 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – Over 100,000 jobs are created in the United States for medical technologists, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). With this huge request, Washington labor attaché Angela Trinidad said the Philippine Association of Medical Technologists (PAMET) called for a review of the Philippine government’s deployment limit of only 5,000 Filipino healthcare workers abroad. “We recently met with PAMET, which has chapters across the US, to discuss their concerns as their profession is on the verge of being established. “They want to know if the border can be softened because they are interested in offering opportunities to their fellow medical technologists,” Trinidad said in a report sent to DOLE’s Manila headquarters. PAMET, according to her, reported 110,000 vacancies for medical technologists in the US at this time. “The project is projected to require about 2.5 million nurses in the coming years due to the large number of retired nurses in the US,” she added. Trinidad said most of the work orders received by the Philippine Office of Overseas Labor (POLO) are those in the healthcare industry. In the eastern region, she stressed, most of the job orders they received are for healthcare workers while those in the Caribbean Islands are for service industry and tourism workers. According to POLO Washington data, there are 514,000 Filipino migrant workers documented in the eastern U.S. and 12,000 workers in the Caribbean, many of whom are staying in the Cayman Islands. Trinidad informed PAMET that the deployment border was set to ensure an adequate supply of healthcare workers in the Philippines amid the pandemic. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello previously announced that interested government agencies are already reviewing the policy imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases in Performance. Bello said the cap could be removed if a sufficient supply of these workers could be provided on site. At the height of the pandemic, Trinidad noted that over 2,000 displaced OFWs utilized the P10,000 lump sum aid under Abot-Kamay ang Pagtulong. She added that many of those who used the cash aid are Filipino workers in the Caribbean.







