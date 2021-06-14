KCR adopt a circle to show real development | Hyderabad News







Work hard for six months and see how villages and urban areas can develop. If you do your job with dedication, the results will surely come. I will also adopt a circle. Additional collectors and I will work together. We will show how development can be achieved, the CM told collectors and additional district officials at a marathon review meeting on the implementation of the Palle and Pattana Pragathi program in the state.

The CM would make surprise visits to some of the villages and towns in Siddipet and Kamareddy on 20 June and Warangal on 21 June to inspect the works of Palle and Pattana Pragathi. He would inaugurate the new Warangal district collector complex. We do not have any other important work except rural and urban development. Walk through the villages, stay there overnight and mingle with people the next day in order to understand their problems and find meaningful solutions, he said.

The state government provided four new wheels to all additional collectors to visit villages and towns to ensure the effective implementation of the Palle and Pattana Pragathi programs.

The government is releasing funds every month for Palle and Pattana Pragathi. We have filled all the vacancies in the rajha department of Panchayat. You have asked for staff and funding. What else do you want? Can any other government do more than that? Therefore, you should not show any leniency and become a victim of punishment. The work of collectors will be evaluated by their personal evaluation reports, the prime minister said.

If any of the additional collectors and department officers (DPOs) are found negligent in implementing the work of Palle and Pattana Pragathi during my surprise checks, I will not forgive and take strict action, CM said.

The Prime Minister instructed interested officials to suspend the sarpans and secretaries if they failed to perform sabbat gram. If the sarpanches who make mistakes are from the ruling party, take action against them first, the prime minister told officers.

