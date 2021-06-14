PETALING JAYA [NON-HALAL]: While this year the Dragon Boat Festival may be different due to the ongoing national blockage, there is yet another tradition that will be happily observed indoors – delicious rice noodles.

Rice seals have been synonymous with the Dragon Boat Festival for about 2,000 years, dating back to the period of the Warring States of ancient China.

According to legend, Que Yuan, a patriotic poet, drowned in a lake after seeing his state of Chu fall into a Qin invasion, as he had predicted.

To prevent the fish from eating his body, the villagers rowed the boats and threw rice paddies into the water in an attempt to distract the fish. And since then, dragon boat races and rice cakes have become part of the festival tradition.

While some people call them zongzi and others bak chang, glutinous rice noodles come in many types and variants. But how would you distinguish them separately?

Here is a list of some types of rice noodles and their distinctive features.

Cantonese

You can distinguish the Cantonese squash simply by the abundance of salted egg yolk inside.

The strong taste of egg yolk goes surprisingly well with the sweetness of Chinese lap cheong sausage, as well as the structure of beans and peanuts.

Another version of this delicious Cantonese rice dessert gives up sausage in favor of mushrooms, beans and pork.

While it normally comes wrapped in its typical pyramidal shape, it is sometimes rolled in a long way.

Hokkien

A particularly popular type of rice dessert in Malaysia, you can probably smell it before you even see it because of its strong aroma, brought by its nature of good season.

Most Hokkien rice noodles use five-spice powder as an ingredient, with powder consisting of star anise, fennel seeds, peppercorns, cloves and cinnamon sticks.

It has a dark brown color, courtesy of the soy sauce used during the cooking process, and inside, you will find dried mushrooms, pork belly, chestnuts and dried shrimp.

Teochew

Aside from being delicious, Teochew rice squash also has sweetness embedded in its flavors.

This sweetness comes from the inclusion of red bean paste which is stuffed along with the pleasant filling of shiitake mushrooms, dried shrimp and pork belly.

Red bean paste is typically muddy before being wrapped in a layer of moist fat, which results in a calorie-rich but delicious treat.

Mrs.

These petals lack the usual brown color of their brothers and sisters. Instead it has a white and blue look.

This rather bluish shade was born from the use of blue pea flowers, the same flower used to color nasi kerabu.

For their rice noodles, Peranakan would include minced pork and sweetened winter melon strips, as well as a pinch of coriander powder.

Dumpling Nyonya rice has a pleasant pandane flavor to it hints at me more than pleasant.

Kee Chang

Kee Chang does not actually belong to any of the major dialect groups in Malaysia, and thus, it is not fair to attribute it to any other group.

However, it is still a pleasant delight, and not to mention, it is a welcome food for vegetarians, as this sweet dessert has no meat filling.

It has a bright yellow color and a flavor that is often enhanced by dipping pieces of rice noodles in sugar or angel flowers.

Haainanez

Size is certainly the biggest differentiator when it comes to the Hainanese version.

The ingredients used in making Hainanese rice noodles are not particularly unique, but what definitely makes them special are their large pieces, compared to other types of rice noodles.

Interestingly, Hainanese rice noodles are often eaten with palm sugar syrup for a sweet gastronomic experience.

Hakka

Hakka rice dumplings are similar to their Cantonese counterparts, with one slight difference – the use of black-eyed peas instead of green beans.

Hakka rice dumplings are also somewhat paler compared to the Cantonese version.

Moreover, Hakka rice cakes are the usual delicious treat that includes pork, salted egg yolks and mushrooms in a delicious pyramid package.