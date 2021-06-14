International
7 delicious rice pies to enjoy this Dragon Boat Festival
PETALING JAYA [NON-HALAL]: While this year the Dragon Boat Festival may be different due to the ongoing national blockage, there is yet another tradition that will be happily observed indoors – delicious rice noodles.
Rice seals have been synonymous with the Dragon Boat Festival for about 2,000 years, dating back to the period of the Warring States of ancient China.
According to legend, Que Yuan, a patriotic poet, drowned in a lake after seeing his state of Chu fall into a Qin invasion, as he had predicted.
To prevent the fish from eating his body, the villagers rowed the boats and threw rice paddies into the water in an attempt to distract the fish. And since then, dragon boat races and rice cakes have become part of the festival tradition.
While some people call them zongzi and others bak chang, glutinous rice noodles come in many types and variants. But how would you distinguish them separately?
Here is a list of some types of rice noodles and their distinctive features.
Cantonese
You can distinguish the Cantonese squash simply by the abundance of salted egg yolk inside.
The strong taste of egg yolk goes surprisingly well with the sweetness of Chinese lap cheong sausage, as well as the structure of beans and peanuts.
Another version of this delicious Cantonese rice dessert gives up sausage in favor of mushrooms, beans and pork.
While it normally comes wrapped in its typical pyramidal shape, it is sometimes rolled in a long way.
Hokkien
A particularly popular type of rice dessert in Malaysia, you can probably smell it before you even see it because of its strong aroma, brought by its nature of good season.
Most Hokkien rice noodles use five-spice powder as an ingredient, with powder consisting of star anise, fennel seeds, peppercorns, cloves and cinnamon sticks.
It has a dark brown color, courtesy of the soy sauce used during the cooking process, and inside, you will find dried mushrooms, pork belly, chestnuts and dried shrimp.
Teochew
Aside from being delicious, Teochew rice squash also has sweetness embedded in its flavors.
This sweetness comes from the inclusion of red bean paste which is stuffed along with the pleasant filling of shiitake mushrooms, dried shrimp and pork belly.
Red bean paste is typically muddy before being wrapped in a layer of moist fat, which results in a calorie-rich but delicious treat.
Mrs.
These petals lack the usual brown color of their brothers and sisters. Instead it has a white and blue look.
This rather bluish shade was born from the use of blue pea flowers, the same flower used to color nasi kerabu.
For their rice noodles, Peranakan would include minced pork and sweetened winter melon strips, as well as a pinch of coriander powder.
Dumpling Nyonya rice has a pleasant pandane flavor to it hints at me more than pleasant.
Kee Chang
Kee Chang does not actually belong to any of the major dialect groups in Malaysia, and thus, it is not fair to attribute it to any other group.
However, it is still a pleasant delight, and not to mention, it is a welcome food for vegetarians, as this sweet dessert has no meat filling.
It has a bright yellow color and a flavor that is often enhanced by dipping pieces of rice noodles in sugar or angel flowers.
Haainanez
Size is certainly the biggest differentiator when it comes to the Hainanese version.
The ingredients used in making Hainanese rice noodles are not particularly unique, but what definitely makes them special are their large pieces, compared to other types of rice noodles.
Interestingly, Hainanese rice noodles are often eaten with palm sugar syrup for a sweet gastronomic experience.
Hakka
Hakka rice dumplings are similar to their Cantonese counterparts, with one slight difference – the use of black-eyed peas instead of green beans.
Hakka rice dumplings are also somewhat paler compared to the Cantonese version.
Moreover, Hakka rice cakes are the usual delicious treat that includes pork, salted egg yolks and mushrooms in a delicious pyramid package.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]