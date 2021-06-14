Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi Junta Trial to Hear First Testimony, SE Asia News & Top Stories





YANGON (AFP) – The trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will hear his first testimony in a junta court on Monday (June 14th), more than four months after a military coup. Near daily protests have rocked Myanmar since General Putch ousted her government in February, ending a 10-year experiment with democracy. The mass uprising was met with a brutal military crackdown that killed more than 850 people, according to a local monitoring group. The junta has filed an eclectic indictment against the Nobel laureate, from illegally accepting 11 kilograms of gold to breaking a colonial-era secrecy law. On Monday, her defense team will question witnesses over allegations she improperly imported handheld radios and coronavirus restrictions during last year’s election that her National League for Democracy won in depth. Her lawyers – who have only been allowed to meet with her twice since she was placed under house arrest – have said they expect the trial to be completed by July 26. Hearings on the issue will take place every Monday. If convicted on all charges, Suu Kyi, 75, faces more than a decade in prison. “We are hoping for the best, but we are prepared for the worst,” Khin Maung Zaw, one of Suu Kyi’s lawyers, told AFP ahead of the hearing in the capital Naypyidaw. A separate case is scheduled to begin on June 15, where she is accused of insurgency along with ousted President Win Myint and another senior NLD member. Hidden icon Suu Kyi spent more than 15 years under house arrest during the previous junta rule before her release in 2010. Its international status was diminished following a wave of military violence targeting Myanmar’s marginalized Buddhist-majority Rohingya Muslim community, but the coup turned Suu Kyi into an iconic democracy icon. On Thursday, she was hit with additional corruption charges for illegally accepting $ 600,000 (S $ 795,000) in cash and about 11kg of gold. Her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw dismissed the new allegations – which could see Suu Kyi hit with another long prison term – as “absurd”. “There is an undeniable political background to keep it away from the country’s scene and ruin its prestige,” he told AFP last week. “That’s one of the reasons for accusing him – of keeping him off stage.” Myanmar has been plunged into a “human rights catastrophe” since the coup, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Friday, adding that the military leadership was “particularly responsible” for the crisis. Bachelet also criticized the numerous arrests in the country of activists, journalists and opponents of the regime, citing credible sources saying at least 4,804 people remain in arbitrary detention. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has justified his seizure of power by citing alleged electoral fraud in the November poll won by Suu Kyi’s NLD. Junta has previously said it will hold new elections within two years, but has also threatened to disband the NLD.







