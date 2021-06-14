International
The second wave of the world lasted: In all but four states, deaths doubled in the last six weeks
The death toll of Covid-19 in every state excluding four has at least doubled in the last six weeks. In some states, the number has quadrupled.
The only states that have accepted this trend are West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura, and the Ladakh Union Territory.
Nearly 2.1 lakh deaths Covid-19 have been recorded in the country since April 1, more than 55 percent over 1.18 lakh of which were reported from the five states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. This is not surprising considering that these are also the states with the highest number of deaths.
In each of these five states, close to 60 percent of the total tax was recorded in these last six weeks. In other words, the death toll increased by 2 to 2.5 times during this period.
This has been true of most other states as well. In some states, almost 80 percent of their deaths so far have been reported after April 1st.
This number is highest in Bihar, where 83 per cent of deaths were reported after 1 April. But that is largely due to the nearly 4,000 deaths added by the state government two days ago in a data cleansing exercise.
The period in which these countless deaths occurred before is not clear, and it is possible that at least some of them are also from last year.
The death toll in the country also more than doubled during this period from about 1.64 lakh to more than 3.73 lakh now. The data show that there has been little change in the percentage of deaths reported by different states over the past six weeks, and in the period before that.
Consistent model in states
The death toll in India has increased by about 2.2 times in the last six weeks. In percentage terms, much has not changed in the contributions of states to the national tax in this period and earlier.
In states like Uttarakhand, Assam, Goa and Jharkhand, more than 70 percent of total deaths have occurred in the last six weeks. This means that the death toll in these states has tripled during this time.
Meghalaya and Nagaland also fall into this category, although the number of taxes in these states is relatively small.
The top five states Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh account for 57 per cent of all deaths in the last six weeks and 60 per cent overall.
Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, two states with relatively high death tolls, have seen their numbers rise by about 40 percent in the last six weeks.
India reported 80,834 fresh Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours preceding Sunday, the lowest in 71 days, while the daily test positivity rate fell further to 4.25 per cent, according to data posted online by the Union Ministry of Health .
As of Sunday, there were 10,26,159 active Covid-19 cases in the country, 54,531 fewer than the number of the previous 24 hours. A total of 3,303 deaths were added to the official number during this period; this figure also includes a large number of old deaths.
As of Sunday morning, India had seen a total of 2,94,39,989 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 3,70,384 confirmed Covid-related deaths.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]