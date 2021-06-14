Opposition condemns purchase of luxury vehicles by KCR government for IAS officers in mid-crisis Covid | Latest India News

The Telangana government came under fire from the Opposition for buying a fleet of luxury cars for IAS officers in the country amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Up to 32 new luxury multi-service vehicles arrived on Sunday in Prague Bhavan for distribution to additional collectors posted in the state.

With the state file in poor condition due to less revenue and insufficient medical infrastructure, car allocation is estimated to cost around 25 loops each, raised eyebrows.

Criticizing the move, BJP K spokeswoman Krishna Sagar Rao registered a strong opposition on behalf of his party against the “criminal flood of public file” by Prime Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to “calm down the bureaucrats” in the state.

“How can the KCR Prime Minister justify the overburdened expenses July 11 to buy 32 ultra-luxury vehicles for extra collectors in Telangana state? Asked the BJP leader.

Claiming that the Prime Minister of Telangana is enjoying a “massive loss of public money” in the midst of a pandemic, he called the decision to buy ultra-luxury vehicles for extra collectors “terrible and unthinkable” in the current health situation public.

Krishna Sagar Rao further said, “Finance Minister Harish Rao made statements recently that the state has lost massive revenue with COVID-19 blockades and wanted to increase fiscal responsibilities and budget management limits (FRBM) to collect more many loans. “

The BJP questioned the finance minister’s minimal fiscal discipline in the current economic situation as his department is issuing rupee baskets for ultra-luxury vehicles.

Krishna Sagar suggested that the money used to buy luxury cars could have been used to expand beds or provide free treatment for the poor. He demanded the immediate reversal of the decision and asked the government to stop buying the vehicles.

He also blamed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for “shameless appeasement” of bureaucrats and said, “The BJP wants to know, what does the Prime Minister expect from additional collectors with this softening purge of brazen bureaucrats?”

The move also drew criticism from the Telangana Congress. AICC spokesman Sravan Dasoju called the Telangana government move a “height of irresponsible spending”.

“The KCR-led TRS government is completely irresponsible in dealing with public money. As such the KCR has pushed the excess state of Telangana into a debt trap with a huge debt of about 4 reap the loop, “affirmed the leader of Congress.

On top of that, when the state is in a serious financial crisis due to COVID, KCR has the courage to buy 32 luxury cars, at a cost of 30 lakhs each, as a gift to his extra collectors. They already have government cars with them in good condition. What was the need to buy new cars? Asked Dasoju.

The Congress leader further put Telangana CM in the corner, saying he wants to “seduce” collectors with new cars and make them “mere spectators” of his misgovernment.

“The TRS government has no money to set up beds in government hospitals. They have no money to buy public transport buses, no money to pay for contractors and to issue bills that have been waiting for months. “Such a crisis is completely unacceptable that the KCR is abusing public money,” Dasoju said.

Condemning the heartless spending, he said, “We wonder if the KCR government has cooperated with the car company and dealers for the unwanted high-value deal in this financial crisis. I wonder if it is a dubious state government deal for receive financial relief from the car company “.

He further reminded the Prime Minister that he is only a custodian of public money and not an owner.