Maritime Executive Last week, French authorities saw a long heavy oil slick off the east coast of Corsica, causing concerns that it could leave the coast at the island’s popular beaches. During a training exercise Friday, pilots from the French Navy base in Corsica saw a 20 nm glow floating about five nm off the coast and they reported it to the chain of command. French Customs Ship Libecciu confirmed the spill and took residue samples for analysis. The French Maritime Prefecture of the Mediterranean (Premar Mediterranee) brought in numerous pollution response vessels to clear the spill, including French Navy towers Pioneer AND Jason and offshore towing Weather in Altagna. Courtesy images Premar Mediterranee Over the weekend, French authorities closed the beaches along a 20 nm stretch of Corsica coastline and issued a temporary fishing ban pending the bankruptcy of the spill. However, on Sunday, the spill split into multiple sections and changed course, slowly leaving the shore. French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin told FranceInfo that officials are confident that the long line of heavy oil was deliberately unloaded from a ship. “Most is certainly one [discharge], there is little doubt, it is a malicious act. We are three hours from a port, all this probably to save several thousand euros. So they are sea bandits, so I want to [describe] ata “, said Girardin. Girardin confirmed that 21 suspected vessels have been identified, including three vessels of special interest. The spill recovery operation has collected about four tonnes of oil, she said, and operations will continue in daylight to soften the remaining oil on the surface. Girardin expressed concern that the heavier oil fractions would sink and return later to pollute the coasts of Corsica. “There is the same risk in the coming days, and even maybe this summer, of finding pellets that would reach the coast because the temperature is heating up and rising to the surface,” she said. Disposal of untreated waste oil is an illegal cost-saving practice and has been banned since MARPOL came into force in 1983. However, it still occurs regularly and is periodically detected on the boards of ships of high-profile players as well as firms. less prominent. Indian government researchers have suggested that deliberate discharges from cisterns are so common in the Arabian Sea that they are a source of chronic ball pollution on the shores of Goa. Penalties and enforcement mechanisms vary. In the United States, a suspected oily water discharge or a forged oil record book will usually be referred to a federal prosecutor, resulting in criminal charges. In other countries, a dubious oil record book may deserve a lack of port state control.

