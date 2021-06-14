The Myanmar junta will begin the first trial in Suu Kyis since the coup in February





Follow Bloomberg further The LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need. Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi will stand trial on Monday as her first trial begins with charges filed by the military junta after she took power earlier this year. Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, who have been in custody since the Feb. 1 coup and face multiple charges, are expected to testify in person at a special court in the capital, Naypyidaw, according to the head of their defense team. legal, Khin Maung Zaw. She is being tried for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions during last year’s election, as well as inciting and possessing an unlicensed handheld radio. On Tuesday, she will return to court to face two additional charges related to violating the Disaster Management Act and the Telecommunications Act, Khin Maung Zaw said by phone, adding that he awaits rulings on those charges. until mid-August. He has described all the allegations against her as baseless. How the Myanmar Fist Puts Democracy Back in Burner: Getting Fast The trials are the latest attempt by the military to discredit Suu Kyi after her party won more than 80% of seats available in the November national elections, prompting the military to say it is tainted by widespread fraud despite international observers said was mostly free and fair. The result was in line with another major victory in 2015, when Suu Kyi formed the first country-led civilian government in more than five decades. Since the coup, the military regime has struggled to fight with a shadow government created by its allies, renewed civil conflict with ethnic armed rebels and international sanctions by the US and its Western partners over a deadly blow to protesters he has killed more than 850 people. The army, also known as Tatmadaw, relocated the two civilian leaders in recent weeks from their residences in the capital to an unknown location. Suu Kyi, 75 also faces other criminal charges. June 10, junta accused her and other officials of corruption in the most serious of the seven cases against her so far, accusing her of bribery and illegal renting of property. As a senior government official, she faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted in that case. Suu Kyi has long been the face of Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement, winning the Nobel Peace Prize while under house arrest for most of the two decades before her release in 2010. Her international reputation had suffered in the years since. the latter because of its defense of the Myanmar Army from genocide charges against Rohingya Muslims in the International Court of Justice. – With the help of Khine Lin Kyaw and Philip Heijmans Before it is here, it is in Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos