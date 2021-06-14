Bangkok to remove more borders





Some restrictions to protect against the spread of Covid-19 will be lifted in the Thai capital Bangkok starting early next week, the country’s prime minister announced. Enterprises allowed to reopen today are museums and historical sites, botanical parks and gardens, beauty salons, nail salons, massage parlors but only for foot massages and tattoo parlors, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on his website in Facebook. Thailand is battling a third wave of Covid-19 that began in April, and which has accounted for more than 80% of the countries in a total of 193,105 confirmed cases and 90% of 1,431 related deaths. Bangkok officials had sought to reopen such institutions earlier but had been refused by the Covid-19 Situation Management Center, the national agency coordinating the response to the virus. Prayut said the restrictions were being lifted because the virus is spreading at a controlled level and many Bangkok residents have been vaccinated, especially in reopening sectors. However, health authorities announced on Saturday 3,277 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the first time the daily figure had risen above 3,000 since June 3, when 3,886 cases were reported. Thailand launched a mass vaccination program on June 7 after the Prayuts government came under heavy criticism for failing to ensure timely and sufficient vaccine supplies. Mass vaccinations across the country were launched as local AstraZeneca vaccine production began to supplement Sinovac vaccine supplies from China. The Prayuts government says it is negotiating deals to buy other vaccines, including those from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. In his Facebook post, Prayut also said that the Covid-19 Situation Management Center and the Cabinet will still have to give final approval to the southern tourist island of Phuket to allow visits by vaccinated foreigners without quarantining them upon arrival. , which is otherwise set to start on 1 July. The plan, which would keep visitors from isolated low-risk places on a part of the island for 14 days until they could go elsewhere in Thailand, is known as the Phuket sandbox. It is considered to be a major step towards the revival of the vast but damaged tourism industry, and would serve as a model for other popular tourist destinations. Prior to the pandemic, Phuket was the country’s second most popular destination after Bangkok. In 2019, it welcomed about 10 million foreign tourists and generated 470 billion baht (RM61.5 bil) in revenue. According to the Phuket Hotels Association, more than 50,000 employees in its hospitality sector lost their jobs last year. AP







