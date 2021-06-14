Nuclear weapons fall to the stands as nations modernize their arsenals

As nuclear nations commit to renewing and sometimes expanding their arsenals, a first decline since the early 1990s appears to have stalled, with some signs of a numerical increase, researchers said Monday.

The number of nuclear weapons among the nine nuclear-armed states US, Russia, Great Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea reached 13,080 in early 2021, a slight drop from 13,400 a year ago , Appreciated by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

“The reduction of nuclear arsenals we have been accustomed to since the end of the Cold War seems to be leveling up,” said Hans Kristensen, senior fellow at the Nuclear Disarmament, Weapons Control and Non-Proliferation Program at SIPRI.

The figure includes retired warheads waiting to be disbanded, and without them combined military stockpiles of nuclear weapons rose from 9,380 to 9,620.

Meanwhile, the number of nuclear weapons deployed with operational forces increased from 3,720 to 3,825, the report said.

Of these, about 2,000 were kept in a “kept in a state of high operational readiness,” meaning to be launched within minutes.

“We are seeing very important nuclear modernization programs around the world and in all nuclear weapons states,” Kristensen said.

He added that nuclear states also appear to be increasing “the importance they attach to nuclear weapons in their military strategies”.

This change can be seen in both Russia and the United States, which together own more than 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons, Christensen said, noting that it was too early to say whether the new US administration under President Joe Biden would deviate from the strategy under his predecessor Donald Trump.

“I think the Biden administration is signaling quite clearly that it will continue the main push of the nuclear modernization program that was being developed during the Trump years,” the researcher said, noting that the program was started under Barack Obama.

The US and Russia continued to dismantle the warheads in retirement, but both had about 50 more in the “operational deployment” in early 2021 than a year earlier.

At the same time, the new nuclear arms reduction treaty between the US and Russia was extended for another five years in early 2021, albeit at the last minute.

Extension was important to “create stability” and “was doubly important” as other treaties such as the INF treaty, the intermediate and shorter ground-based missile ban have expired.

The report’s authors said “the other seven nuclear-armed states are also developing or deploying new weapons systems or have announced their intention to do so.”

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) this month reported that nuclear nations increased spending on their arsenals by $ 1.4 billion to $ 72 billion in 2020, even as the pandemic raged.

In August, non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) parties or most countries in the world will meet in New York for a review held every five years.

Under the treaty, the nuclear powers commit to “following the negotiations in good faith” as to “stopping the nuclear arms race” and “nuclear disarmament”, but while many are renewing their arsenals, other parties may question their commitment.

“The member states of this treaty will rightly be able to ask: ‘Are you really in compliance with this treaty?’ Tha Kristensen.

“If you are not, why should we continue to be members of the treaty?”

While we may see a reversal of the trend since the end of the Cold War, Kristensen warned that there was much uncertainty as to where future developments could lead.

“Is it simply that the reduction phase is over, or will we even see an increase because countries may want more weapons,” he said, adding that China’s growing reserves could also affect the US and Russia’s readiness to disarmament.

The situation during the Cold War was much more “intense”, Kristensen added.

The number of nuclear weapons peaked at around 70,000 in 1986.