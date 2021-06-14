Argentina arrests fugitive from Chile dictatorship, wanted for dozens of murders | World News





Argentina has arrested a Chilean fugitive wanted for dozens of murders committed during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, the government in Buenos Aires said on Sunday. Walter Klug Rivera, a retired army colonel, was arrested Saturday near his hotel in the Argentine capital; authorities had spotted him earlier this month when he tried to board a flight to Spain, she said. He was sentenced in 2014 by the Supreme Court in Chile to 10 years in prison. “We have ordered the deportation of Chilean citizen Walther Klug Rivera, who entered Argentina illegally escaping justice in his home country, where he is accused of killing 23 people during the Pinochet dictatorship,” said Interior Minister Eduardo de Pedro. on Twitter. Klug Rivera was the head of a detention camp during the Pinochet years and is accused of killing workers at two hydropower plants as well as kidnapping university student Luis Angel Cornejo Fernandez, listed as missing. He had sought to board a flight to Spain on June 1 from Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, but immigration officials discovered irregularities in his passport. There was no international arrest warrant for Klug Rivera at the time and he had to be released, according to the security ministry. Interpol issued an order on June 9th, resulting in his arrest on Saturday. Klug Rivera had fled Chile twice. After his first escape, he was arrested in Italy in 2019 and extradited in 2020. At least 3,200 people were killed or disappeared during the Pinochet dictatorship from 1973 to 1990. About 38,000 were tortured.

