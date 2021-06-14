New Zealand Ardennes pans mosque attack amid reaction, Australia / NZ News & Top Stories





WELLINGTON (AFP) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday (June 14th) criticized a film planned about her response to the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks as having poor timing and focusing on the wrong topic. The US-backed film They Are Ushas sparked a backlash among New Zealand Muslims, with community leaders criticizing the project for postponing a “white savior” confession. Ms Ardern said the attacks – when a white supremacist gunman ran into two mosques during Friday prayers, killing 51 and seriously injuring 40 others – remained “very crude” for many New Zealanders. She said the filmmakers had not consulted her about the film, which is expected to star Australia’s Rose Byrne as the center-left leader. “In my opinion, which is a personal point of view, it feels very fast and very crude for New Zealand,” Ms Ardern told TVNZ, New Zealand’s state television network. “And while there are so many stories to tell at one point, I do not consider mine as one of them – they are community stories, family stories.” Ms Ardern won widespread praise for her empathetic and comprehensive handling of the attacks, the worst mass shootings in modern New Zealand history, including wearing a scarf when meeting mourners. The title of the film refers to a line from a speech she delivered shortly after the atrocity when she vowed to support the Muslim community and strengthen gun laws. A petition by the National Islamic Youth Association calling for production to close has collected more than 58,000 signatures. The association said the proposed film “eliminates victims and survivors and instead focuses on a white woman’s response”. She said the Muslim community had not been properly advised about the project, which was written by New Zealand writer Andrew Niccol. “Units and individuals should not seek to commercialize or profit from a tragedy that befell our community, nor should such cruelty be sensationalized,” said association co-chair Haris Murtaza. Muslim poet Mohamed Hassan said filmmakers should focus on community members who bore the brunt of the attacks, not use them as props in a good story for Ms. Ardern. “You do not have to tell this story. You can not turn this into a story of the White Savior. This is not yours,” he wrote on Twitter. The attacker, self-proclaimed white Australian supremacist Brenton Tarrant, was jailed for life without parole last year, the first time a lifetime sentence has been imposed in New Zealand.







