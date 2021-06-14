Join in the ‘Greatest Swimming Lesson in the World’ | tidings

Children can learn to swim safely while attending the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, scheduled for Thursday, June 17th.
The pools in North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Englewood are among the hundreds of water centers, swimming schools and water parks across the country that will celebrate this global event in 24 hours.
This is an annual international event created by the World Water Association that encourages children to learn to swim in countries around the world on the same day, at the same time to help raise awareness of the fundamental importance of learning to swim to prevent drowning, said Laura Ansel, with North Port Parks and Recreation.
We are excited to be hosting this fun and memorable event to teach children and their families how they can be safer in, around and around the water, Ansel said. The purpose of this global educational event is to share the message that swimming lessons save lives.
Charlotte County officials are on the same page.
With a whole year of programs to learn to swim lost in 2020, the need to provide children with access to formal swimming lessons this summer is more important than ever, said Charlotte County Community Services Resource Manager Mike Koenig, in a press release.
In the U.S., drowning remains the leading cause of unintentional, injury-related death for children ages 1-4, and the second leading cause of accidental death for children under 14, Koenig said.
Research shows that attending formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages 1 to 4, yet many children do not receive formal swimming or water safety training, he said.
Here are the times and places of the World’s Greatest Swimming Lesson in our area:
8-9: 30 am at North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Admission and parking are free. Visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool or call 941-429-PARK (7275).
10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Southern District Regional Pool, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Centennial Park Pool, 1185 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Swimming Pool, 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
12:30 a.m. and 2: 30 p.m., Port Charlotte Beach Park Swimming Pool, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Parents are invited to learn more about this event by visiting www.WLSL.org.
