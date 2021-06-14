Barzani should not start another intra-Kurdish war





The conflict between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) dates back to the 1980s. The PKK is secular, egalitarian and progressive, while the KDP is rooted in conservative tribal politics. Both sides fought in the 1990s to no avail, albeit at great cost both in terms of blood and treasure. American and European policymakers often dismiss the PKK as illegal. This basically misunderstands why the group exists. The PKK grew in response to Turkey’s genocidal policies and inability to support the human rights of the Kurdish people. That threat remains real: It does not matter if the Kurds go to the mountains or to the ballot boxes; their fate in Turkey is always the same. Selahattin Demirtas, a Democrat who led the People’s Democratic Party, the third largest party in parliament, now languishes behind bars despite the European Court of Human Rights seeking his release. The PKK has never threatened or posed a threat to the integrity of Iraq or the Kurdistan Region, nor does it use the PKK as a base for attacks inside Turkey. This raises the question of why Turkey has entered Iraq. Local reports indicate that the Turkish army has infiltrated Iraq from at least twenty-five miles, deforestation of pristine desert to build military roads and carry out their operations. It increasingly seems that the fight against a PKK looter has less to do with counter-terrorism and more with expanding influence in the suburbs of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk and also reclaiming the former Ottoman territories. The PKK, for its part, has played an undeniable role in curbing and weakening of the Islamic State (ISIS). The Kurds in Singapore gravitated towards the PKK because they perceived the rapid withdrawal of the KDP as the Islamic State rose as a betrayal. The KDP responded by cooperating with the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan for support, despite Turkey’s harsh approach to its Kurds. Without the existence of the PKK, a large part of the Kurdistan Region would have fallen under ISIS control overnight. The fall of the Islamic State, meanwhile, began when the pro-PKK People’s Defense Units (YPG) defeated them in Kobani. This in turn cemented a relationship between Kurds and Arabs in Syria, aided by Global Coalition to Defeat Islamic State. KDP more and more eyelashes out to the PKK less because of the PKK’s own actions and more because the KDP seeks a foil to distract attention from its own failures. Corruption within the Kurdistan region is at an all-time high. A more agile leader can allow the free press to identify problems so that the government can address them, but Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is not agile. A power struggle between Masrour and his cousin President Nechirvan Barzani also weakens the region as both touch and undermine the other in their personal quest for local, Iraqi, regional and international partners. The two-headed government, meanwhile, has failed to pay the salaries of civil servants for the past seven years. As Iraqi Kurds question the legitimacy of an increasingly questionable issue dysfunctional Barzani family, Masrour seeks protection in alliance with Erdogan. This will lead to disaster. He will withdraw efforts to save the Kurdistan Region from predatory powers and turn it into a colony for Turkish aspirations. It will also bring the region closer to a pointless war between the KDP and the PKK. Renewing such a conflict would cause a humanitarian tragedy, give new life to the Islamic State uprising, hinder the recovery of the Yazid Sinjars community who want nothing to do with either the KDP or Turkey, and this will further Turkey’s Neo-Ottoman policies in the region. Turkey has destabilized Syria, Libya and the South Caucasus. However, her Ottoman dreams can cause much more harm. The Barzani family trades the Turkish line for provincial, cynical reasons. The United States should not fall prey to such cynicism. If the State Department accepts the Ankara-Erbil line over the PKK, then it will provoke a war rather than prevent a war. Kamal Chomani is a Kurdish political analyst based in Germany. Follow @KamalChomani on Twitter Image: Reuters









