World Blood Donor Day: Large camps not yet feasible, focus on voluntary blood donors, experts say | Nagpur News





Nagpur: Although life is slowly moving towards normalcy after the second wave of Covid-19, neither the state nor the central government has issued any clear guidelines or SOPs about mass blood donation camps. There is no ban on the camps, but the notice only mentions that they must be maintained by strictly following all Covid-19 protocols.

As a result, blood banks and social organizations prefer to organize small camps. On World Blood Donor Day, experts in the field of blood transfusion told TOI that more blood donors should volunteer to avoid the blood crisis.

Organizing blood donation mega camps in which thousands of bags of blood are collected is still a distant dream. Still, we recently conducted a camp where up to 500 individuals donated blood, said Dr Harish Warbhe, medical director of Lifeline Blood Bank.

According to him, individuals should show up, visit blood banks and donate blood voluntarily in advance in order to further improve conditions.

Dr Vinky Rughwani, a member of the State Blood Transfusion Council in Maharashtra, said the number of voluntary blood donors is increasing.

The contribution of social organizations that create awareness among citizens by organizing blood donation camps is playing the most important role in increasing the number of blood donors. During the unblocking phase, we have started organizing blood donation camps with the right SOPs, but the number needs to increase, he said.

In diseases like thalassemia major, the patient needs blood quite often. There are about 1.5 patients with thalassemia loop in the country and blood donation is life saving for them.

The blood available in our country is 10% less than the current demand. This is another important reason why we should encourage larger blood donation camps, said Dr Rughwani.

The theme of these years is World Blood Donor Day Preserving Life in Safe Blood. The slogan is Donate blood and make this world a healthy place to live.

Donate blood 2 weeks after stroke

The government has revised the postponement criteria for blood donation after Covid-19 vaccination in two weeks. Eligible donors can donate blood 14 days after the first stroke or 14 days after the second stroke.

While vaccination for the 18-44 age group will begin next Monday (June 21), doctors have appealed to young people to donate blood before receiving the Covid-19 vaccine or at least two weeks after receiving the stroke as directed. the last.

SOME GOOD NEWS

– Permission granted to hold blood donation camps where all Covid instructions will be followed

– Some blood donation camps are being held during the week from June 14-21

– Covid-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age group will resume from June 21. Reed youngsters either donate blood this week or two weeks after receiving the stroke FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail







