Opposition parties in Ontario drop attacks on Fords election advertising law

A ceremonial mace is performed through the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on June 10, 2021, as it regenerates over the summer break to allow the Ontario government to introduce legislation that will enable it to use the stand-alone clause to deal with a court decision on a law on the financing of third party elections. Chris Young / Canadian Press

Ontario lawmakers debated over the weekend in a rare session as the government of Prime Minister Doug Ford rushed to re-enact an election advertising bill that had been overturned by the courts.

The law restricting advertising of third-party elections the year before a vote was reinstated last week. In its current version, it has been rewritten to invoke Article 33 of the Charter of Rarely Used Rights and Freedoms, commonly known as the Independent Clause. This clause allows governments to bypass a court that rules that a law is inconsistent with the Charter.

With a Progressive Conservative majority government, which does not allow leaving that group, Invoice 307 is likely to pass as soon as Monday. Opposition politicians, unable to stop the bill themselves, spent parts of Saturday and Sunday reviving their attacks on it.

The story goes down the ad

Ford government reminds legislature to push election finance law by calling despite clause

Doug Ford is right about limiting the political spending of third parties and has erred in how to do it

It’s an attempt to tilt the election in their favor, Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter, the party’s critic of democratic renewal and electoral reform, said during the weekend debate. What Premier Ford is violating is all of our rights.

The provincial government says its bill, which doubles the previous six-month ban, is an attempt to curb unlimited spending affecting the electorate.

House of Government leader Paul Calandra did not apologize Sunday for trying to get the bill through the legislature as soon as possible, arguing that fair elections depend on limiting this type of spending.

There is no law regulating third party spending on elections now, he said. We can not and will not allow a system where there are no accountability measures, no set rules. Too essential for our democracy to allow anything other than that.

However, opposition politicians and others argue that the government could have instead sought a halt to the decision, or revised the bill to make it compliant with the Charter. Critics say the 12-month spending cut is an attempt to spare Mr. Ford, whose treatment of the pandemic has severely damaged its popularity.

They say they want money from politics, but really what they want is other people’s money from politics, said New Democrat MP Ian Arthur.

The unconstitutional aspect of this bill was a change [in the ban, from six to 12 months] that the government could not even explain or justify itself was arbitrary, he said. I mean, they could have, but that would mean mastering the fact that they were trying to approve it to erode their opponents and silence the criticism.

The story goes down the ad

Other critics have raised legal concerns with the use of the clause despite.

The move to invoke the clause has provoked a backlash from the Ontario Bar Association, which urged the government in a statement to review the undermining of the Ontario record as a province that respects the Charter and the role of its excellent courts. Once that record is gone, he has run away for good.

The executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Michael Bryant, a former Ontario attorney general, posted on Twitter that Power captures short-lived democracy. He said Mr Fords’ government could have introduced revised legislation that hit another [third-party] spending limits and argued that doing so would have been more democratic.

No previous Ontario prime minister has used the clause.

Mr Ford threatened to use the clause in 2018 when it appeared his bid to cut the size of the Toronto City Council in half in the midst of an election campaign would be sparked by a court ruling. In the end, the government gained a stance on that decision and the council cut was passed without requiring clauses. The issue of Mr Fords’s intervention remains in the High Court.

Our morning and evening update newsletters have been written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the most important headline days. Sign up today.