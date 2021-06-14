Action, not words, is needed to solve the ferry fiasco





We now learn that the reason why the largest and newest CalMac ship was wrecked is because some screws were not replaced during a service.

It sounds like a fabricated story, but unfortunately it is not.

Poor CalMac, the utility operator tends to take the blame, but, in fact, it is the Scottish Government that has to take account of this ferry fiasco. Problems with ferry services perfectly sum up what is wrong with the Scottish government administration of our economy. One of the benefits of devolution would have been the creation of a body – the Scottish Government – focusing only on the needs of Scotland, in particular those needs that were not adequately understood or prioritized at the UK level. The Scottish Government can decide, manage and fund priorities and projects that matter only to Scotland – but this ability to focus on smaller things is an advantage that throws with regular monotony. So eager to set up their things as a complete nation, very arrogant to actually do the detailed work that is there to be done. Ferry services to the islands of Scotland are the economic and social salvation for what are often fragile communities. It is difficult to imagine a clearer example of a particularly Scottish issue with which the Scottish Government must deal effectively. The nationalist government had no difficulty at all when it came to power in lowering ferry prices. This is easy – populist, vote-winning things. Her other actions – or omissions – have since been a mixture of negligence, stubbornness of pigs, stupidity, loss and lack of responsibility. You would think it would be quite clear that lowering prices would increase demand for ferry services. Instead of joining the points and realizing that this meant accelerating the program of adding new and additional vessels, the Scottish Government slowed down the replacement rate. Result? Old overloaded ferries that break down regularly. This is typical of the government – it likes to distribute cakes, but claims it should not be paid. The Scottish Government then takes action and approves two ridiculously large and complex dual-fuel ferries, unsuitable for the roads or ports they serve. The contract for the construction of these leviathans is hastily awarded to Ferguson Marine, who had not built ships like this before. At the same time, through another of its quangos, the Scottish Government begins to scoff at the arrangements for placing the boats needed at ports to take on oversized ships. To the horror of the inhabitants of Arran, in particular, the ship is back, therefore it is unusable in certain winds. The local people were not advised or listened to. Meanwhile, again at Ferguson Marine everything was not going well and despite the Scottish Government secretly slipping some more money – claiming it was for product diversification when it was just to pay the bills – the yard goes bankrupt and Derek Mackay brave (remember him ?) announces its nationalization and walks around like a hero who has sprinkled our money. The new ferries have been delayed for years, the first will probably not be in service before 2023 and they will cost more than double the original price. Real businesses, real communities on the islands are suffering. They can not travel to the mainland reliably, goods can not enter the market, tourists think it is very dangerous to plan a trip – a tragedy in a year that should be a profit for island tourism. And no one resigns. No minister lost his job, no civil servant was fired, the board of the company that ordered the useless ships remains in place. Only the Scottish Government’s PR machine continues to function efficiently, raising difficulties about how more money is being spent on ferries than ever before – as if overloading something is a virtue. Nicola action required not words. This has gone wrong on your watch and it is your responsibility to fix it – quickly Guy Stenhouse is a Scottish financial sector veteran who previously wrote and Pinstripe.







