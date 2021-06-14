Abbotsford police ask the public for help finding a desperate, barefoot boy – BC





Abbotsford police officers hope the public can help them find a boy who was last seen in the 35000 Old Clayburn Road area near Abbotsford Christian School at around 12:45 on Sunday. Police said they were contacted by concerned citizens who had seen the boy and talked to him. He was not injured, but “seemed to be on the verge of tears” and did not want to tell anyone why he was seemingly upset. The boy has not been reported missing, police said, and that is why they have not released a photo of him, but they would like to find him again to make sure he is OK. He appears to be about 10 years old. Trends Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen stays in hospital after collapsing during match

The boy is described as Caucasian with a slender build and wearing a light blue Hurley jacket and black pants. He was not wearing shoes. If anyone has any information or has seen the boy contact the police at 604-859-5225.







