The case of the illegal entry of Mehul Choksis for consideration in the Dominica court today | Latest India News

The trial of fugitive Indian diamond Mehul Choksi for a suspected illegal entry into Dominica begins today at the Magistrate Court in Roseau of the Caribbean country. He has already been denied parole in the Dominican Supreme Court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) have filed affidavits in the Dominican Supreme Court proving his Indian citizenship and the crime he committed in India.

How did Choksi become one of Indias Top Wanted with an Interpol order on his behalf? HT brings you a quick guide before Choksi takes the stand:

Who is Mehul Choksi?

Mehul Choksi is the owner of Gitanjali Group, a jewelry retailer. He is also the uncle of Nirav Modi and together, the duo allegedly cheated the Punjab National Bank 13,500 crore. The fraud consisted of obtaining bank loans by setting up Enterprise Letters and showing fraudulent transactions to import jewelery into India through entities.

What followed

Choksi and Nirav Modi fled India in January 2018. In February, the CBI launched an investigation into the alleged fraud. The agency made its first arrests in the case shortly afterwards – two PNB employees and an executive of the Modis group. In the same month, the Directorate of Enforcement also seized an accumulation of $ 56.74 billion in diamonds, gold and jewelery from the offices of the accused.

A Mumbai court in June 2018 issued an unsolicited warrant against Choksi.

In July 2019, Interpol issued a Red Notice against him. A red notice is sent requesting the whereabouts or arrest of a person wanted by a judicial jurisdiction or an international court with a view to their extradition.

Choksi has been in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018 as a citizen from where he disappeared on May 23, 2021. He was found in Dominica the next day and has since been charged with illegal entry into the Caribbean country.

Choksis’s lawyers, Vijay Aggarwal, Wayne Marsh and his wife, Priti Choksi, have claimed he was abducted and taken to Dominica.

While he is seeking repatriation to Antigua, where he enjoys citizenship, Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne has refused to allow him entry and asked the Dominican government to deport him directly to India. Antigua has denied the kidnapping allegations but in a complaint filed by its lawyers, island police are reviewing the allegations, Browne said last week.

The case in the Dominican court

HT on Saturday announced two affidavits that India has filed in Dominican court detailing serious fraud allegations against Choksi and evidence that he continues to be an Indian national. Choksis’s lawyers have claimed that he has renounced his Indian citizenship and thus cannot be deported.

The Dominican court refused to grant parole to Choksi saying he is a flight hazard and that he has no connection to the country. He noted that the court could not impose any conditions to ensure that he would not flee.

The CBI’s affidavit has named Choksi the organizer of a series of ventures. He says there is evidence that the businessman laundered funds using dummy companies and market operators, rounded off in the guise of fraudulent export-import transactions with entities in countries such as Dubai and Hong Kong.

He says there is a red Interpol notice issued against Choksi, which is the highest level that can be issued in relation to a fugitive.

Choksis’s lawyers have stated that he was abducted, tortured and brought to Dominica on 23 May. While Dominica state prosecutors have denied the charges and have reserved it for illegal entry.