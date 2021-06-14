Suu Kyi trial to begin in Myanmar, junta rejects UN rights chief’s statement





(Reuters) – The trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was set to begin on Monday as the junta that ousted its elected government rejected criticism from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights over its use of deadly force against protesters. Photo Photo: Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi Participates in Myanmar Invest in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, January 28, 2019. REUTERS / Ann Wang / File Photo Myanmar has been in turmoil since the junta came to power on February 1 and arrested Suu Kyi and other senior members of her party, launching daily protests and fighting between the armed forces and guerrilla forces of ethnic minorities and militias. Suu Kyi, 75, will face trial Monday on charges of violating coronavirus regulations while campaigning for the election he won last November and also for possession of unlicensed radio handsets. The first trial is expected to last until the end of July, her lawyer said. Nobel laureate Suu Kyi also faces other more serious charges, including intent to incite, breach of official secrecy and charges of accepting $ 600,000 and 11.4kg of gold valued by the former Yangons prime minister. Her legal team has denied any wrongdoing by Suu Kyi and her chief lawyer Khin Maung Zaw called the latest allegations of corruption absurd. Phil Robertson, Deputy Director of Asia, Human Rights Watch, said in a statement that the charges against Suu Kyi were false, politically motivated and should be dropped, resulting in her immediate and unconditional release. The military says it seized power by force because the Suu Kyis party won the election through voter fraud, a charge dismissed by previous election commission and international observers. Myanmar security forces have killed at least 862 people in their crackdown on protests since the coup, according to the Association for Aid to Political Prisoners, an activist group, although the junta opposes the number. Supporters of pro-democracy took to the streets of the main city of Yangon on Monday, some chanting revolutionary war, we participate, according to social media posts. Some activists said they planned to stage a series of strikes and protests Monday to coincide with the birthday of Che Guevara, a Latin American revolutionary who became an international icon after his death. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday that violence was intensifying and condemned the brutal use of heavy weapons by armies. Bachelet said the junta had shown no willingness to implement a five-point consensus agreed with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in April to stop the violence and start dialogue with its opponents. In a press release, the Myanmar-led foreign ministry’s junta rejected Bachelets’ statement, questioning the report’s accuracy and impartiality. The report neither mentioned nor condemned acts of sabotage and terrorism committed by illegal associations and terrorist groups as well as the suffering and deaths of security forces, he said. The junta has called a rival National Unity government created by Suu Kyi supporters a terrorist group and blamed it for bombings, arson and assassinations. Myanmar-controlled junta media on Monday accused an ethnic armed group of killing 25 construction workers in the east of the country after abducting a group of 47 people last month. Reuters was unable to reach the Karen National Defense Organization (KNDO) for comment on the charge. The junta spokesman did not respond to calls for further comment. Reporting by Reuters staff; Written by Ed Davies; Edited by Simon Cameron-Moore

