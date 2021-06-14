World Blood Donor Day: 5 Blood Donation Benefits You Should Know About





Every year, World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14 to raise awareness about the need to donate blood regularly to increase the availability of safe blood and its products to patients in need. This day is also an occasion to thank donors who become volunteers to donate the life-saving blood gift. It also acts as an encouragement to others who are otherwise reluctant to volunteer for the noble cause. “According to the World Health Organization, blood transfusions can potentially save several lives, but many times patients who need transfusions do not have easy access to safe blood. Many times, patients suffering from life-threatening conditions can be saved by donating blood. “But it should also be known that blood donation not only helps save lives, but also has certain health benefits for the donor,” he said. Dr Sandeep Jassal, doct of alternative medicine, which is advised for Practo. To know more, read about the benefits, as shared by Dr. Jassal. Weight loss: Timely blood donation helps reduce weight and improves fitness in healthy adults. According to University of California researchers, the donation of a pint of blood, ie. 450 ml helps your body burn about 650 calories. But it should not be thought of or encouraged as a weight loss plan. Consultation with a doctor before donating blood is necessary to avoid any health problems. According to researchers, donating a pint of blood helps your body burn about 650 calories. (Photo: Getty Images / Thinkstock) Prevents hemochromatosis: Blood donation can reduce the risk or prevent the development of hemochromatosis, a condition in which there is an excessive absorption of iron from the body. Regular blood donation can reduce iron overload, proving that it is beneficial for people with hemochromatosis. However, it is essential to ensure that the mandatory standards of blood donation acceptance criteria are met by the donor with hemochromatosis. Reduce your risk of heart disease: Regular blood donation controls iron levels, which lowers the risk of heart disease. A large amount of iron accumulation in the body can cause oxidative damage which has been proven to be a major culprit in accelerating aging, heart attacks, strokes, etc. Lower risk of cancer: Higher levels of iron in the body are an invitation to cancer. By donating blood, you can maintain healthy iron levels, thus reducing your risk of developing cancer. Improve the production of new blood cells: Blood donation stimulates the production of new blood cells. After donating blood, your body system comes to work within 48 hours of donating with the help of bone marrow. New blood cells are produced and all lost red blood cells are replaced within a period of 30 to 60 days. Therefore, blood donation helps maintain vital health.

