Telangana government offers luxury SUVs for IAS officers, falls under opposition fire

The Telangana government has been criticized by opposition parties for buying 32 high-end SUVs for IAS officers amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The state government had previously provided Toyota Innova Crysta vehicles for bureaucrats and Toyota Fortuners for police officers for their use. (India Sot)
The KIA Carnivals were handed over to an additional 32 attendees after they concluded a review meeting with Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Pragati Bhavan.
The BJP has called the purchase of luxury cars a “criminal burst of public debt” by the CM KCR to “appease bureaucrats”.
How can CM KCR justify the cost over Rs 11 million to buy 32 ultra-luxury vehicles for additional collectors in Telangana? CM is rejoicing in this massive loss of public money amid a dangerous pandemic, while many poor people are dying of debt due to Hospitalization bills, said BJP leader Krishnasagar Rao.
The Saffron Party noted that Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao recently said the state had lost massive revenue due to blockages and demanded an increase in FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limits to collect more hua.
Congress also rejected the distribution of governance, saying the money would have been better spent providing hospital beds and free treatment for the poor.
The KCR has pushed the excess state of Telangana into a debt trap with a huge debt of Rs 4,000 crore, alleged AICC spokesman Dr Sravan. “Moreover, when the state is in a serious financial crisis because of Covid, KCR has the courage to buy 30 Kia luxury cars at a cost of Rs 30 lakh as gifts for its additional collectors. They already have government cars in a state of good condition, why buy new cars in this crisis, “he asked.
The party claimed that The TRS government has no money to enhance the health infrastructure of states and condemned the purchase as completely unacceptable and a misuse of public money.
Meanwhile, activists have questioned the KCR government’s decision.
The state has no more than 650 ambulances under 108 services for four crore citizens i.e. approximately one ambulance for 60,000 citizens. However CM distributes 32 cars with almost Rs 31 each on behalf of the administration, costing Rs 9.2 Crore. A high-level ambulance costs Rs 16 loop, said social activist Vijay Gopal.
