Christchurch attacks: producer resigns from They Are We as criticism grows | Shooting in Christchurch





A producer of a controversial Hollywood film depicting Jacinda Arderns’s response to the terrorist attacks in Christchurch has resigned from the project following criticism that sidelined Muslim victims. The film’s premise, They Are Us, has also been criticized by its proposed subject, New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern, who is expected to be played by Rose Byrne. Ardern said Sunday that it felt too fast and too crude for New Zealand and that it was not a proper focus for a film about the mosque attacks in 2019. There are many stories from March 15 that can be told, but I do not consider mine as one of them, she said. Ardern has reiterated that he has nothing to do with the film. The film was announced by the Hollywood Reporter on Friday, and billed as an inspirational story for young leaders ’response to tragic events. She was immediately set on fire for focusing on leading a white woman against the backdrop of the mass murder of 51 Muslims by a white supremacist. Many New Zealand Muslims criticized the movement as exploitative, insensitive and shameful. A petition to shut down film production has won about 60,000 signatures over the past three days. On Monday, New Zealand producer Philippa Campbell announced that she was resigning from the proposed product. I have heard the concerns raised over the last few days and I have heard the views of the strength of the people. I now agree that the events of March 15, 2019 are too raw for the film at this time and I do not want to get involved in a project that is causing such concern, she said in a press release. The announcement was focused on the film business and did not sufficiently take into account the political and human context of history in this country. Its complexity in this context that I have reflected has led me to this decision. When the film was announced on Friday, writer and community defender Guled Mire told the Guardian that the premise was completely insensitive. The reality is that many victims are fighting now. They really are still trying to get financial pieces, everything, he said. This included that vulnerability to take full advantage of the situation. The film will be directed and written by New Zealand Andrew Niccol, who wrote and directed Gattaca. Niccol has not yet commented on the response to the movie announcement. The Guardian has contacted related manufacturing companies for comments.

