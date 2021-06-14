New Zealand will provide $ 8.25 million in aid to Myanmar and Bangladesh





The government will send more than $ 8 million in aid to Myanmar and Bangladesh for the humanitarian crisis facing displaced people, including Rohingya persecuted people. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, in a statement issued Monday, said the government would send $ 5.5 million to United Nations agencies and NGOs helping Rohingya in Bangladesh and $ 2.75 million to displaced people in Bangladesh. Myanmar. New Zealand was worried about a military coup in Myanmar, which took place in February, would have worsened conditions for the nearly 336,000 people who had already been displaced by the conflict, Mahuta said. Aotearoa New Zealand continues to condemn the military coup and demand an immediate return to civilian government and an end to the violence, Mahuta said. Braden Fastier / Sende The Nelson Myanmar community held a protest march in May. (file photo) READ MORE:

* Local government Minister Nanaia Mahuta left to think about $ 185 billion in repairing broken water pipes

* Myanmar people want to send peacekeepers, impose UN sanctions, senior official says

* New Zealand calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi and those arrested after Myanmar military coup

Mahuta said the Myanmars military will not receive or benefit from the aid money. New Zealand severed political and military ties with Myanmar on February 9, a week after the coup. The Myanmars Army, Tatmadaw, took control of the country on February 1 after contesting an election result. The country-elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested along with her party leaders, the National Democratic League, and Suu Kyi will stand trial on a series of charges this week. The widespread protest action was greeted with a bang. The Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners, a non-profit that has followed the coup response, said on Sunday that 863 people had been killed and more than 4800 people had been arrested. More than 700,000 Rohingya, an ethnic group living in the western Ryan state of Myanmar, fled across the border to Bangladesh in 2017 as Tatmadaw waged a brutal campaign against them. A United Nations fact-finding mission in 2018 said the country’s key military generals, including Min Aung Hlaing, who took power in the coup, should be prosecuted for genocide. The Rohingya, a Muslim minority, have long been a stateless people after successive rulers and governments in Myanmar denied them citizenship rights.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos