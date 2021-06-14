The Jewish creators of TikTok say they feel silent from the platform

Since early May, every Friday night, said Julia Massey, she receives the same announcement from TikTok: She has been banned from posting for a week.

Massey, 19, from California, a Jewish creator on the app, said she could post a video where she saw herself baking a piece of challah or a clip of her cat, but the result is always the same.

“It just keeps coming back and forth until I’m basically completely incapable of interacting with anything on the app,” she said. Massey constantly uploads videos to her account, but she said it has been a struggle to make those videos stay awake.

Jewish creators say that talking about their Judaism on TikTok comes at a price. The comment sections on the content of Jewish TickTokers are often filled with anti-Semitic remarks, stereotypes and swearing. Some Jewish creators say they should think about whether they want to discover their Judaism, knowing the harassment they are likely to be subjected to.

But recently, said some Jewish creators, they think the app is being subjected to some sort of censorship by regularly fixing and removing their content. Nearly half a dozen Jewish creators said their videos were being banned and removed for allegedly violating the TikTok community guidelines for violations as hateful behavior, impeding their ability to use the app. Most of those creators said that when they appeal their bans or removal of videos, the app says the sentences were wrong.

The types of videos the creators said the app marked for violating its community guidelines include TikToks’ anti-Semitic comments, a video discussing a news story about anti-Semitic violence, a video of a cane held for a cat, and a post of a video made by TikTok in honor of UK Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Lately, people have been much more open and comfortable expressing their anti-Semitism and have essentially dismantled my ability to reach someone online,” Massey said.

Jewish creators said they are irritated with the moderation process, which makes them feel targeted, though they are not exactly sure how or why it is happening. Some, like Massey, said they believe they are the target of TikTok users who largely report their accounts. However, mass reporting does not lead to any automated action by TikTok. Others, like Josh Cohen, 19, from London, said they think they are getting caught up in a clumsy algorithm that was likely created to protect Jewish creators.

TikTok moderates content through a combination of technology and human moderators, trying to identify, review, and remove hateful content that violates its community guidelines.

“You will see that people will censor words to try it, because it seems to be a kind of automatic process, to the point that I have seen people censor the word ‘Hebrew’ like ‘J-3-W,'” Cohen said.

TikTok strongly condemns anti-Semitism and said there is no room for anti-Semitism inside or outside the platform, a TikTok spokesman said in a statement. TikTok also works with groups such as the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights organization, and the Jewish World Congress, an international federation of Jewish communities and organizations.

“We are deeply concerned about fostering a welcoming environment and removing content that promotes hateful behavior, including anti-Semitic content,” the spokesman said.

Jewish creators said they sometimes encounter problems when responding to anti-Semitic comments on their sites. TikTok has a feature that allows users to create video responses to specific comments, and Jewish creators sometimes use it to invoke anti-Semitic remarks and threats on their sites.

TikTok policy allows users to post counter-words, but Jewish creators said that when they post anti-word videos in response to comments, the videos are often removed for violating community guidelines. In some cases, the original offensive comments remain open.

“Normally, the videos I can almost always rely on to get them are when I respond to comments I get that will say horrible things like ‘Why do Jews always look like mice? “” Said Massey.

Tommer, 32, and Yossi, 26, who run the @JewCrazy account and asked to be identified only by their first names to protect their safety, said they were detained for nine weeks in two weeks from the end of May until in early June

The couple, who are sisters-in-law, have tried to take precautions against causing the ban on their account, where they post comic videos “with a Jewish twist”. They include staying away from posting political videos and restricting the words that commenters are allowed to use. TikTok does not stop discussing the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

The first time they were stopped, in mid-May, they were stunned. Then it happened again.

“We got another stop, like, OK, what’s going on? And then another stop. We got four stops in a few days, and we had done nothing,” Yossi said.

They said they received an email from the TikTok community manager and that the ban was eventually overturned and their account restored. Within minutes of posting their next video, they were stopped once again.

“We are here to make comprehensive content. … Do not stop us from being Jewish,” Yossi said.

Michael, 28, who runs from @Oochdawg on the app and asked to be identified only by his name to protect his safety, said that, like Tommer and Yossi, he avoids mentioning the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians or discussing politics.

Since the end of May, he said, he had been banned at least twice for allegedly violating community guidelines but was never specifically told what in his videos violated those guidelines.

“The comments I get and the hatred I get and the bans I get are simply because I am Jewish,” Michael said. “There is no other explanation.”

The Anti-Defamation League has reported that anti-Semitism is on the rise in the US, and preliminary search was found an increase in online and personal incidents of anti-Semitism in the US following the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas. A Twitter analysis from May 7 to May 14 showed more than 17,000 tweets using variations of the phrase “Hitler was right,” the group’s Center for Extremism said.

Some Jewish creators of TikTok said they too have received a version of the “Hitler was right” comment on their pages.

or transparency report TikTok published in February acknowledged that “hate speech remains a challenge to actively detect” and said “we continue to invest to improve”. The report said TikTok removed nearly 73 percent of “hateful videos before they were reported to us” and that nearly 84 percent were removed within 24 hours.

Cohen, who was featured in a TikTok video in the UK for Holocaust Remembrance Day, said other Jewish creators feel comfortable coming to it when a video is banned or removed. He said that because he has collaborated with the platform, they hope he will be able to help them or at least an explanation.

He said he received a message from a Jewish creator experiencing a post ban or restriction every two or three days.

Cohen himself has experienced oddities in the algorithm. When he tried to repost the video that appeared for Holocaust Remembrance Day observation by TikTok UK on his website, he said, the app removed the video for violating community guidelines.

While moderation “does not aim at malice towards Jews, they have done it carelessly in order to end up silencing us while allowing people who are anti-Semitic to roam free,” Cohen said.

Daniel Kelley, associate director of the Center for Technology and Society at the Anti-Defamation League, said several broad tools of moderating social media platforms to protect marginalized groups have had the opposite effect by removing the content of those seeking to defend.

Although the Anti-Defamation League has no data on the extent to which anti-Semitism is growing on TikTok, Kelley said TikTok is not a “bad actor platform” and does not encourage behavior. But, he added, a person experiencing anti-Semitism on the platform is a lot.

“All of these platforms have massive resources that can decide to better address these problems. If we can’t get to zero, we can definitely do better than we are doing now,” Kelley said.

Michael said he wants TikTok to acknowledge the problem and work on finding a solution so that Jewish creators can hear their voice.

“Jews do not feel safe in TikTok,” he said. “We feel it ‘s very toxic to us just for the same basic and fun TikToks we’re posting like everyone else.”