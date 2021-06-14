Restaurants in Delhi prepare customer service Covid- The New Indian Express

Express News Service

As Delhi begins to reopen, restaurateurs talk about how they are planning to welcome a post-Covid clientele.

DINESH ARORA, OWNER, UNCONSTRUCTED COURT

We have always been special about the customer experience, but with this pandemic, the customer experience has become our key mantra for survival.

Customers are only coming out for their trusted brands. It is a situation where we can not lower their trust.

Therefore, from proper sanitation to food preparation with maximum care and hygiene, knowledgeable and sensitive staff who understand the crisis situation during Covid, in a limited hot sale menu, we are making sure that our customers get the best out of everything.

AKSHAY ANAND, COLLABORATOR, OPHELIA

I personally think it will take some time for the industry to recover and for people to build confidence for sure, but as soon as the maximum population is vaccinated, the business would return to normal.

The fastest way to recovery would be first to follow safety instructions, vaccinate all team members and be very careful with hygiene and hygiene as we always have been and secondly to continue to provide the best services for our guests.

We’ve been through another such unlock before, so we somehow understand how it will be.

We are already working on the deep cleansing and cosmetic changes that will be made at our points for something new and different for our guests.

Delhi has seen a huge improvement in terms of Covid cases over the past week and we think the city is ready to open again (with maximum care and security).

We expect the response to slowly and gradually improve each day.

SAURABH LUTHRA, OWNERS, ROMEO LANE

As a responsible restaurateur, the current scenario requires norms of social distancing and we will follow it strictly.

We are happy, but we still have to be very careful and cautious about the norms of social distance, security measures in the country, sanitation of restaurants, masks, etc.

With all this, we are confident that we have the trust and loyalty of our customers and guarantee them a safe dinner.

We also want to promote vaccination in our restaurants. So anyone who tells us they have been vaccinated will be entitled to a discount.

ZORAWAR KALRA, OWNERS, RESTAURANT M MASSIVE

Over the weekend at Gurugram the response has been very good. Better way than expected. We expect a similar response in Delhi.

The biggest challenge for reopening the industry will be the staff as many staff have returned to their cities and to bring them back especially from distant countries can be very challenging.

Once people are vaccinated, the psychosis of fear will end.

Right now the biggest challenge for the restaurant industry is no longer the virus itself but the fear that is put in people’s minds.

Consumer sentiment is key and making people feel safe is the number one priority and it is the only and fastest way for the restaurant industry to recover.

Vaccination and adherence to covid protocols in the restaurant as well as at the defender level is essential.

We are working to bring back the staff and although we have very good logistics, this is an occasional task. There will also be an element of revenge consumption.

People are trying to get out after the 8-week block. We have vaccinated all our staff and the restaurants have been thoroughly cleaned and prepared in anticipation of the blockage relaxation.

Both restaurants and customers will need to serve and consume responsibly to ensure the situation improves.

AMIT BAGGA, COOPERATOR, DARYAGANJ

We have started our deep cleaning in the restaurant area and also quality controls to resume. Our kitchen was already operational while we are supplying.

We expect things to rise slowly, which is good and in any case we will follow all safety standards as we have done before.

This second wave has really lowered consumer sentiment so the recovery will be a bit slower than before and so October is when we wait for things to start getting back to normal.

VIKRANT BATRA, OWNER, HEIGHT OF DELHI COFFEE

We have always followed the norms and will continue to follow them.

We no longer want blockages or increased cases, so we will make sure we do not leave any stone unturned to ensure the safety of everyone who comes to the restaurant or our own staff.

Customers are aware and we are incredibly aware, and so moving with the same attitude will bring good days ahead.

We are opening up with all the security measures in place, and we will continue to be vigilant and careful until the numbers are fully settled.