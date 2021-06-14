What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, June 14th

Recent developments:

Health officials in the country’s capital reported 34 new cases Sunday. Five new cases were reported in western Quebec.

No new deaths were reported in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

People who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be able to take the second dose eight weeks after the first, instead of waiting 12 weeks as previously required.

Ontario’s new policy on AstraZenecadoses takes effect at 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Patients can now choose between a second dose of AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna, at an interval of eight to 12 weeks, the government said.

All new options will be provided with the “informed consent” of a patient, the Ontario government said.

The first phase of Ontario reopening is the return of some form of organized play, a relief for children who have felt cooperative during the last few months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Sunday, 27,426 Ottawa residents had tested positive for COVID-19. There are 350 known active cases, 26,491 cases considered resolved and 585 people have died.

Public health officials have reported more than 49,600COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 48,100 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 190 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 214.

Akwesasne there were about 700 inhabitants with positive test and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 11, with one death.Pikwakanaganthere was none

The transfer of COVID-19 patients from hospitals in the other region to Ottawa continues. As of Friday, there were 13COVID-19 patients from other communities in the Ottawa ICUs. Some patients even come from Manitoba.

CBC Ottawa is doing the profiling those who have died from COVID-19 . If you would like to share the story of a loved one, please get in touch .

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario has moved to Step 1 of its reopening plan, bringing about changes such as allowing outdoor dining and indoor shopping for non-essential items.

Ontario has moved to Step 1 of its reopening plan.

Up to 10 people can be gathered outside, including people from different families.

Step 1 brings outdoor fitness, swimming pools and contactless sports practices below the collection limit.

Gyms and personal care services are closed. Ontario has moved to learn online for the rest of this school year.

The province’s reopening plan relies on rates of spread, hospitalization and vaccination. The next step would come in early July sooner.

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is under the rules of the orange zone.

People can eat in and out of restaurants and outside in bars; a maximum of two people from different addresses can sit together.

Gyms can be reopened and masks are mandatory inside.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people are allowed, or 25 if they play non-contact sports. Travel throughout the province is allowed but not recommended.

Up to 2,500 people can gather in a large theater or arena and there is no longer a curfew.

Non-essential travel is not permitted between Ontario and Quebec. Ontario police border checkpoints are scheduled to end June 16, but may be extended. Quebec has not set a date when it may expire.

None of the points control 24/7.

Monday’s transition to yellow zone rules supports some camouflaged rallies inside for people not living together.

Distance and isolation

The new coronavirus spreads mainly through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be asymptomatic, even after receiving the vaccine. Variants of coronavirus concern are more contagious and have been proven.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future to stay home while you are sick and receiving assistance with expenses if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask on.

Ottawa Police Special Soldiers patrol the Byward Market in Ottawa on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

Masks, preferably those that fit well and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebecand recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

People show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada from the ground without penalty and have to pay for their stay in a hotel quarantine if they enter by air.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with work.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be self-isolated, as should those who have been ordered to do so by their public health unit. Lengths inQuebecANDOntario.

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada. Three are in use.

The Canadian Task Force said the first doses have such a strong defense that people can wait up to four months to get a second.

This task force says it is safe and effective to mix the first and second doses under certain conditions. Quebecand Ontario is doing both.

More than 1,600,000 doses have been given in the Ottawa-Gatineau regions since mid-December, including about 720,000 in Ottawa and more than 290,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is now vaccinating anyone 12 years of age or olderlook for the first provincial dose meetings to open onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Starting June 12, the qualification for first dose vaccination at pop-up clinics will be extended to anyone living in a priority neighborhood.

For more information on neighborhoods and clinic locations: https://t.co/iFf5gsGVZ3 pic.twitter.com/GY34QqBIOI –@ potawacity

Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines through their booking systems, as do some family physicians.

People who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine now reserve a second dose of any kind after 12 weeks.

Ontario isaccelerating other types of second-dose appointments. The next expansion in the country is scheduled for July 19 for people who received a first dose on or before May 9.

All these reservations depend on the supply sent to the health units.

EOHU Adds Additional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in June

Health officials continue to tell people who took a first dose before a second dose was automatically bookedthey will not be forgotten. They say most people who want a second dose can take one by fall.

Local health units have flexibility in the broader framework, including bookings, so check their websitesfor details. Some offer readiness lists for first doses.

Are you looking for transportation help for Youth Vaccine Clinics?

Help in Leeds / Grenville and Lanark counties! Check out the transport FAQ on our youth vaccine clinic website: https://t.co/KyhIh0XJGT pic.twitter.com/OW5gXjA1uA –@LGLHealthUnit

Western Quebec

Quebec is now giving a first dose to anyone 12 years of age and older.

They are there permanent and mobile clinics for the first doses, six walking clinics for second doses of AstraZeneca and a bus that now brings the first and second footage around Outaouais.

The province expects to have given a first dose to 75 per cent of adults by June 15 and is watching 75 per cent of people aged 12 and over taking the second dose at the end of August.

Its purpose is the second dose eight weeks after the first, allowing people to reserve by age. This extends the age to 55 and over on Monday.

The province is asking people who have received the first AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccine to wait for more supplies.

People who qualify you can schedule an appointment online or over the phone.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and / or a skin rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Hours are changing at the Ottawa test site on Coventry Street, moving daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. since Monday.

Ontariore only recommends testing if you fit some criteria, such as symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms, but who are part of the proven strategy of the provinceyou can make an appointment at selected pharmacies. Drug Mart Shopper Stores can now offer quick tests.

Travelers who need a test have very few local opportunities to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment AND check the waiting time in the Internet

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walking test is near.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka a COVID-19 examination site by appointment only. His travel ban and travel isolation rules are over.

People inPikwakanagancan book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone at Tyendinaga anyone interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and at Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

The Tyendinaga Council is asking people do not travel there to camp or fish.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information