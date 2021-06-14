It was understandable that Rishi Sunak would not extend the elbow scheme despite the possible delay in relieving the blockage.

The lifeline for many struggling workers is set to be lifted by July 1, when the share of government contributions begins to decline.

It is currently expected to be fully completed by September 30, although many businesses are still trying to stand on their own two feet after more than a year of the pandemic.

Boris Johnson is set to deliver an update on the final phase of the roadmap from Monday evening blocking.

While no official announcement has been made yet, he is widely expected to state that there will be a delay in the final phase of the relief restrictions, by four weeks.







But despite the imminent delay, the Chancellor has rejected requests from business bodies to extend the bailout scheme.

The British Chamber of Commerce was told it had urged the Chancellor to stop closing the scheme if the block was extended. Hospitality chiefs claimed up to 200,000 jobs could be jeopardized.

Sources close to the Chancellor say he has “gone a long way” with support already – so there was no need to extend if delaying the blockade was delayed.

But support will drop in the coming months.

The government is currently paying 80% of salaries up to 2,500 per month as part of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

From July, government contributions will fall to 70% to 2,187.50, with employers having to pay 10%.

They then fall back to 60% to 1,875 in August and September, with employers paying 20%, before they are fully terminated.

Sources confirmed the Chancellor’s opinion despite another minister today implying that it could be extended.

Health Minister Edward Argar said the prime minister “will address those points”, adding: “He is very aware of the need for businesses and others to receive the necessary support if they remain closed”.

The UKH Hospitality trade body called on Mr Sunak to maintain the full on-site assistance program for another three months until early October.

Chief Executive Officer Kate Nicholls said: “We acknowledge that the Chancellor has provided long-term support to the sector which extends to the recovery period, but there is no doubt that any extension of restrictions will be challenging for sectors that are not yet open and those are still trading at a loss to navigate.

“Businesses need a quick commitment, publicly stating that such support will exist in the event of any delay, giving them much-needed security after more than 15 months of closure and severely disrupted trade.

“Hospitality is desperate to get back to what it does best and can play a key role in the UK’s economic recovery, but only if given the right support.”

On Monday Boris Johnson is set to give an update on plans for the next and final phase of easing blocking restrictions.

Beenshtë widely reported that he is expected to announce a four-week delay to end the blockade.