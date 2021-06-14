Japan-South Korea Spat on G-7 Shows Bidens Challenge with China





It was supposed to be another sign of Joe Biden uniting US allies left alone under Donald Trump’s four years: The leaders of Japan and South Korea sitting down for a meeting at the Group of Seven summit. Yet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in failed to hold the first direct substantive talks between the leaders of the often-heated neighbors since December 2019, only exchanging greetings before the start of one of the official meetings. Suga later said there could be no progress if Seoul did not change its approach to war work issues. “We are not in that environment because we can not keep the promises made between the countries,” Suga was quoted as saying by the Nikkei. Newspaper. “The problems of former workers and the comfort of women have not been solved.” The continuing rift shows the difficulties Biden faces in resolving the weak ties between the two main allies that hold most of America’s troops in Asia and are essential to securing supply chains for items in the wider strategic warfare of US against China. Biden has also sought their help as he undertakes a new strategy to end North Korea’s nuclear program, which he has called a serious threat to America and the world. Biden has met the two leaders separately at the White House in recent months, his first two summits in person with foreign leaders. There were some talks that the three would sit down for a tripartite meeting, but that also failed to materialize. Why Japan’s quarrel with South Korea is not going far: Quick takeover Japan has been angered by a series of South Korean court rulings since late 2018 demanding that some of its largest firms pay compensation to Koreans recruited during the 1910-1945 colonial period to work in factories and mines Japanese, often in brutal terms. Tokyo said all such claims were “fully and finally resolved” by the time of a 1965 treaty establishing basic ties, while the Moon government has argued that victims still have the right to file individual claims. Last week, a South Korean court dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 85 former Korean workers and their families against 16 Japanese companies, saying they had no legal rights to seek redress. The two sides can not agree even though the meeting did not take place. Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Monday quoted an unnamed South Korean Foreign Ministry official as saying that Japan broke a preliminary agreement for the two leaders to have a longer meeting. But when the South Korean side tried to pursue, they received no response from Japanese officials, the report said. The official told Yonhap that Japan did not want to speak out because of Seoul’s plans to hold military exercises this week in and around islands the Koreans call Dokdo, which are claimed by both countries but occupied by South Korea. Previous drills around the islands that Japan calls Takeshima have been met with protests from Tokyo and have caused tensions over ties. Either way, it’s a problem that is not disappearing for Biden. – With the help of Jeong-Ho Lee Before it is here, it is in Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

